Chandler brings practice 'home'
Advance Practice Registered Nurse (APRN), Denise M. Chandler, has set up practice in Bushnell.
Housing her practice, Splendidly Made, in the Parlor Salon, next to Beef O’ Brady’s, Chandler said she offers women’s care, DOT physicals, work and school physicals and hormone treatment options including: pellets, wellness and annual visits, aesthetics, weight loss and mental health.
Many of Chandler’s patients know her from working in Lake County in Women’s Health Care for the last 10 years.
A Florida native, raised in Central Florida and graduating South Sumter High School and Lake-Sumter State College, Chandler continued her education as the University of Central Florida, the University of Phoenix and the University of Cincinnati.
She is certified in Family Practice, Mental Health Care, Medical Examiner for Department of Transportation and trained in Aesthetic services.
The contact phone number is 352-254-4484 and her website is https://splendidlymade.com/
Appointments can be made online through the website, by phone or by stopping in at the office.
Inside active senior living
Housing needs may change as adults grow older and their children move out. Adults nearing retirement may want to reduce their cost of living and could find a big house is more than they need at this stage in life.
A lower cost of living could be the primary motivator to sell, but less house to maintain and the extra free time that comes with fewer chores can be powerful motivators as well.
Many adults age 50 and older consider adult communities when seeking to downsize their homes. Senior home options are categorized based on the level of care they provide. Active adult living is a relatively new option that reflects a growing desire for residences that afford aging adults a chance to downsize their homes and engage in their favorite activities.
Active adult living, leisure living or active adult communities include single-family homes, townhouses, condominiums, and other housing options within a community that offers an array of amenities and services. According to Retirement Living, residents in active adult communities enjoy country club settings with amenities like swimming pools, clubhouses, golf courses, exercise centers, walking trails, computer labs, hobby centers, and even on-site restaurants. Active adult living communities may provide transportation options and have their own travel clubs. Though active adult residences do not typically provide medical services, many communities are conveniently located close to local shopping centers and complexes, ensuring that the doctor’s office is not that far away.
Other features of active living covered by homeowner’s association fees include outdoor maintenance like landscaping, snow removal and sanitation services. Security, internet service and cable also may be included in the monthly fees. Active communities emulate the benefits afforded by all-inclusive vacations, where day-to-day details are handled by management so residents can focus on fun and leisure.
Unlike general neighborhoods, seniors may appreciate active living communities because they have access to an array of services within the community. Some promote a resort vacation feeling, while others may focus on sports or cultural life. What’s more, since age is restricted, residents know that many people in these communities have shared experiences.
Active adult communities also are amenable to adults who like to travel. Residents get the peace of mind to lock up their homes and leave knowing lawns will still be mowed and shrubs trimmed, removing signs that the residence is unoccupied. This is an ideal situation for a snowbird who spends time in a different location for part of the year.
Active adult living is the relatively new kid on the block for senior communities, filling an important niche for independent retirees and near-retirees.
Staying mentally sharp after retirement
If asked to describe how they envision retirement, many professionals might reference travel, time spent with grandchildren and various recreational pursuits. Few, if any, would mention cognitive decline. However, cognitive decline poses a significant threat to aging men and women, especially during retirement.
Researchers have long since recognized that certain cognitive abilities begin to decline with advanced age, even among elderly individuals who are healthy. However, despite that decline, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention notes that dementias like Alzheimer’s disease are not an inevitable part of aging. In fact, the CDC estimates that as many as 40% of dementia cases may be prevented or delayed. In addition, the CDC reports that it’s not uncommon for routine memory, skills and knowledge to stabilize or even improve as the brain ages.
That’s good news for retirees who want to spend their post-work life pursuing their passions and hobbies. Individuals also can embrace some strategies to stay mentally sharp in retirement.
• Consider delaying retirement. Even if early retirement is a dream, it might be better to work a little longer than you had planned. A 2021 study published in the journal SSM - Population Health found that postponed retirement is beneficial to cognitive function for all genders, races/ethnicities, educational levels, and professional status. The study reported that individuals who waited until age 67 to retire experienced less cognitive decline than those who retired prior to turning 67.
• Make exercise part of your retirement routine. A lack of structure may seem enticing to individuals who have spent decades working. However, many retirees find that little structure loses it appeal quickly after calling it quits. When creating a new routine in retirement, include regular exercise. According to the Mayo Clinic, studies indicate that people who are physically active are less likely to experience a decline in their mental function. So daily exercise not only gives retirees something to do, but also benefits their brains.
• Enroll in an adult education course. An earlier study published in the journal JAMA Neurology examined the association between lifetime intellectual enrichment and cognitive decline in the older population. The study’s authors found that higher levels of late-life cognitive activity were associated with higher levels of cognition. The study’s authors concluded that lifetime intellectual enrichment might delay the onset of cognitive impairment. Retirees can look into adult learning programs at local colleges and universities to see if anything piques their interest.
Retirement can be everything professionals hope it will be, especially for those who make a concerted effort to maintain optimal cognitive function after they call it a career.