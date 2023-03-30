De Raynes

De Raynes is our wonderful Volunteer of the Month this March of 2023.

YOUR Humane Society SPCA is jumping into spring by recognizing a special volunteer who has a lot of spring in her step - as her energy amazes us. She is always ready to help in a range of areas, from walking our shelter dogs to being their handler at adoption events, recruiting new volunteers and lending a paw when extra hands are needed at large tenting events.

