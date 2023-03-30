YOUR Humane Society SPCA is jumping into spring by recognizing a special volunteer who has a lot of spring in her step - as her energy amazes us. She is always ready to help in a range of areas, from walking our shelter dogs to being their handler at adoption events, recruiting new volunteers and lending a paw when extra hands are needed at large tenting events.
De Raynes is our wonderful Volunteer of the Month this March of 2023.
De was fortunate to grow up on a beautiful Virginia farm full of animals. She began actively volunteering with animals when later, when she lived in Delaware. There, she walked their shelter dogs and helped at events highlighting adoptable pets.
De shared her life with a giant Airedale Terrier named Ginger but with life’s working demands keeping her so busy, she couldn’t fairly give time to another dog until 10 years after Ginger passed and she retired.
“In 2002, I got my first Vizsla - Molly. I spoiled her as my only ‘child’, but she needed a friend. So, two years later we adopted Meg,” she said.
“These beautiful friends lived to the ripe old age of 14 and 16. Now I am without any dogs because I want to travel. My full intention is to adopt another dog in a few years. In the meantime, I get my ‘dog fix and licks’ at the YHSSPCA two times a week, walking and assisting play groups and at adoption events.”
When we asked De what inspires her to volunteer, she enthusiastically responded “Its all about the dogs! They are so sweet and so needy. They want our attention and love.”
Sometimes all an animal needs from a volunteer are a little quiet time sitting next to them and a gentle voice, soothing caresses or a soft brushing and sharing time together.
Entering a shelter can be a traumatic experience for so many pets whose worlds have been overturned. Patience and gentleness go a long way in helping them adjust to the next chapter of their lives.
De wants prospective volunteers to start out simple and she doesn’t want them overwhelmed, but to find what inspires them. De said after new volunteers complete a volunteer application and attend an orientation, she offers a recommendation.
“I encourage new volunteers to come to the shelter and team up with an experienced volunteer to learn the ropes. Come and give whatever time you have. Come once a week, come twice a month, come for two hours, come for half a day. Assist at community events - whatever works for you. The dogs and cats need you. Return a little love!,” she said.
We would like to add that not all volunteer opportunities are conducted at our shelter campus in Lake Panasoffkee but also at off-site locations, such as with cat care volunteers at PetSmart on Wedgewood Lane and Petsense on Canal Street - both in The Villages, or at special adoption events across our community.
Foster homes are lifesavers and greatly needed. Opportunities to help with fundraising events at our tent and tables are also available.
Seasonal residents can easily help too when they’re here. Volunteers can create enrichment activity items for both the dogs and cats to help pass the time until they find their new family, help with laundry or administrative work, beautify our five-acre campus if they have a green thumb, participate in dog playgroups to improve their socialization skills, simply decompress with some fun play time and so much more.
De can’t sum up her time with one singular memorable volunteer experience. While she devotedly comes to our shelter twice a week to participate in our dog playgroups, she also helps walk dogs and instill basic leash manners and obedience to improve their handling and facilitate their adoptability.
“I love the feeling I get when I spend time with each of them. It’s always a warm happy feeling when I think about the dogs. I am never sad to see them go because it’s their adoption … I am so happy for them that they might now have the good loving life my own Meg and Molly had,” De said.
She has that right! It’s about them and our teamwork helping them find that happiness.
We thank you, De Raynes, for all you contribute to our mission in helping local animals. Congratulations on being our Volunteer of the Month in March 2023.
If you are interested in becoming a valuable member of YOUR Humane Society SPCA’s team, complete a volunteer application at yhsspca.org/volunteering and see what a positive impact it will have on YOUR life and an animal’s.