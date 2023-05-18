Joyce White and Anne Brown

Joyce White and Anne Brown are shown during the April event hosted by the UDC.

On April 26, 2023, the ladies of UDC Betty Lykes Stringer Chapter 2407 celebrated Confederate Memorial Day at Lake Lindsey Cemetery. Flags were placed on the graves of the 50 Confederate soldiers and one Union soldier to honor their service and each of their names was read.

A program was given by Anne Coots Brown on George Shepherd Ham and his letters written from a battlefield in Virginia. Mr. Ham was in the Confederacy during the war and became an outstanding citizen and church leader after his return home.

Recommended for you