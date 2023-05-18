On April 26, 2023, the ladies of UDC Betty Lykes Stringer Chapter 2407 celebrated Confederate Memorial Day at Lake Lindsey Cemetery. Flags were placed on the graves of the 50 Confederate soldiers and one Union soldier to honor their service and each of their names was read.
A program was given by Anne Coots Brown on George Shepherd Ham and his letters written from a battlefield in Virginia. Mr. Ham was in the Confederacy during the war and became an outstanding citizen and church leader after his return home.
The poem, Unknown Soldier, was read by Dan White. Music was supplied by Wayne Sweat and friends and greatly enjoyed by all present.
The chapter welcomed the following guests: Jeannie Russell, District VI Director, and member of Mary Custis Lee Chapter; Dan White, member of Gen. John C. Breckinridge SCV Camp 1786, Joyce White, President of Granville Beville 2234; and Russ White, member of Gen. Jubal A. Early Camp 556, as well as Mr. Sweat and his musical group.
Lunch was served and a very enjoyable time was had by all in attendance.