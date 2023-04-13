Choices Pregnancy Center

The Choices Pregnancy Center, 306 Oxford Street in Wildwood, recently received a large gift basket from Bryan Kenady, President of the Republican Assembly of Sumter County. Kenady (left) and Kemper are shown with the donation basket of supplies that included Onesies, wipes, socks, bottles, pacifiers and baby toys.

Choices’ director, Terri Kemper, gratefully received Onesies, wipes, socks, bottles, pacifiers and baby toys.

