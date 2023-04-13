The Choices Pregnancy Center, 306 Oxford Street in Wildwood, recently received a large gift basket from Bryan Kenady, President of the Republican Assembly of Sumter County.
Choices’ director, Terri Kemper, gratefully received Onesies, wipes, socks, bottles, pacifiers and baby toys.
The Republican Assembly of Sumter County is one of ten chapters in Florida and was organized to help make a difference in the community – not only politically, but in their outreach efforts to support local needs.
The group selected the pregnancy center as the recipient because of the “significant support” it lends at “critically important times”.
Choices is located near downtown Wildwood, just off U.S. 301. They are open Monday through Friday - by appointment. Their contact phone number is 352-354-2179, their website is info@choices-pregnancy.org.