The Sumter County Republican Club hosts monthly meetings at Shooter’s World in The Villages.
The group meets on the third Thursday of each month. The meeting begins at 6 p.m. and is open to the public.
Shooter’s World is located 4988 C.R. 44A in The Villages, behind Brownwood.
NARFE meets monthly
The Lake-Sumter NARFE ( National Active & Retired Federal Employees) Chapter 662 meets at 11 a.m. on the third Wednesday of each month, except June, July and August. They meet at Arlington Ridge Chesapeake Bay Grill in Leesburg, for a luncheon meeting.
Please call 352 793 7541 for more information.
The VFW and Aux Post #10137, located at 6036 C.R. 618 Bushnell, (one and ahalf miles north of the Florida National Cemetery) hosts the following weekly events, open to the public.
Tuesdays - Taco Tuesdays 3 p.m. to 7 p.m.
Wednesday - Free Pool Day 11a.m to 4 p.m.
Wednesday – Bingo 6 p.m. until? Come early for seating
Friday Night - Dinners 4:30 p.m., followed by karaoke from 7 p.m. to 10 p.m.
They also have a dinning room available to rent for special functions, funeral luncheons, birthday parties, etc.
Please call 352-793-8511 for more info and to find out if you qualify to join the Post or Auxiliary.
Check out the Facebook page at Veterans of Foreign Wars 10137.