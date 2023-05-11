The March 9 meeting of the Sumter County Retired Educators Association was held at the home of Laura and Larry Shuyler in Bushnell. President Laura Shuyler welcomed everyone and led the Pledge of Allegiance to the flag. Jackie Peterson shared a “Thought for the Day” about patience and sang a song called “Farther Along.” Sixteen people were in attendance.
Retired Educators Meet
- Submitted by: Joyce White, Historian, SCREA
