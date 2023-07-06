Thyron Mathews, originally from Royal, takes Netflix competition in barbecue.

For Thyron Mathews, Royal Gold and a whole lot o’ moppin’ gave him the win in the season 2 Netflix Barbecue Showdown.  Mathews took up the challenge in the latest season of the show and brought home the championship title.

Originally from Royal and a 1998 graduate of Wildwood High School, Mathews kept family tradition and recipes close when he entered the contest – traditions he learned in the yard at home, with his parents and grandparents and other relatives.

