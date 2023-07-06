For Thyron Mathews, Royal Gold and a whole lot o’ moppin’ gave him the win in the season 2 Netflix Barbecue Showdown. Mathews took up the challenge in the latest season of the show and brought home the championship title.
Originally from Royal and a 1998 graduate of Wildwood High School, Mathews kept family tradition and recipes close when he entered the contest – traditions he learned in the yard at home, with his parents and grandparents and other relatives.
“I was cooking with my grandad and my mom and dad,” he said, noting they would slaughter their own pigs and “… sit out back in the brick pit,” barbecuing up tasty meats. A key for their family was the mop sauce, he said, noting it keeps the meat moist and takes the flavor down to the bone.
He’s been cooking for others for years – for his family and friends and for charity events. He refers to himself as the prodigal son of barbecue, noting that for a while, he got away from mopping the meat. It was his mom, Palestine Morgan, who told him he needed to get back to mopping the meat.
Once he did, that’s when the business, T&T, became a big success, he said.
His dad is the late Thyron Mathews, Sr. and he has two brothers, Byron and Tyrone. He also cooked with his grandfather, Alexander Mathews and his uncle Ced.
He said they would slaughter their own pigs and sit in the brick pit in their yard, mopping the pig to keep it moist.
When he graduated Wildwood and went on to play college ball in Iowa, he wanted foods that reminded him of home in Royal. He started barbecuing for his teammates. He even worked for a concert in Iowa and actually got to personally serve Charlie Daniels with some of his barbecue.
“He commented that it was good food,” Mathews said.
He barbecued to raise money for churches and organizations. He had a degree in criminal justice and went to work for the Fayette County sheriff’s office – eventually working his way up to jail administrator.
“AKA jail warden,” he said.
He knew that’s where he was headed in his career, but, “I didn’t’ think it would be in Iowa,” he said, explaining that he met his “beautiful wife and all things changed,” all bets were off, he said.
He and Terrishane, a native of Waterloo, Iowa, were married in 2001 and he was hired by the sheriff’s office in 2002.
“She’s a preacher’s daughter,” he said.
These days, “We cook hundreds of pounds of meat every week. Last week we did about 130 slabs of ribs,” and 35 pork butts (about 350 pounds of meat).
Last week, and for the past five years, T&T Barbecue and Catering, LLC, has sold out of their weekend barbecued meats.
“When I went on the Netflix TV show, it opened up my eyes and when I won it, it made me understand that I need to tell my story more,” he said of his Royal background.
He said he “…had to go back to my roots. ‘My roots’ was Royal. ‘My roots’ was the mop sauce and the mustard sauce, he said.
He also has tips and tricks that he does with things like tin foil and the wood.
He credits his family with making him the man he is and his honor for God first in his life and his love for the Lord, he said.
“Honor to my mother and my father and to my grandparents,” he said.
Part of who he is how he works – as the chief jailer, he said you need to understand people.
“Not just look at them like cattle,” he said, noting they’re people that have made mistakes and you need to look at them with empathy.
“That starts at the top.”
He said Marty Fisher is sheriff and Mathews, now a Command Sgt. Major, has been with him since the sheriff’s first term in office.
In the catering business, the Mathews family has “What we call intentional giving,” he said, noting that they “Look for people in that crowd to bless with free meals.” It might be a family of five trying to feed all five on one dinner plate.
“We give them tickets,” and others don’t know they’re getting free meals.
“That’s why God has blessed me so much with all these opportunities,” he said.
And his mother’s prayers.
He said she has prayed his whole life, “God give my son favor,” for both Mathews and his brother, Tyrone, who served 20 years in the United States Army. He was a bomb technician with 13 years in combat, Mathews said.
“He came home.”
“My mom prayed for favor for us.”
Mathews is 44, with children and his successful business and more than 20 years in at the sheriff’s office. He said the barbecue is one of the top 20 in Iowa.
“We do a lot of catering.”
“We never really charged until I had to do a wedding,” and had to deal with a bridezilla, he said with humor, noting that in those early days it was only for family, friends and fundraisers.
At that event, he said he told his wife, “If I have to go through this much stress, I’m charging from now on.”
They still do eight to 10 fundraisers each year, along with their intentional giving at events, including Dollars for Scholars and children program funding.
Their most recent fundraiser was for an Amish man who had been injured. They raise more than $32,000 and fed more than 2,200 people at one sitting, he said.
On First Responders Day of each year, he teams up with the sheriff’s office and the local grocery store and they feed all the first responders, he said.
He has three children, two sons - Thyron, III, Dallas and daughter Gladice, who is named after his grandmother, Gladice Solomon, he said.
He said they grew up poor, noting they had to hoe the land, because they only had “one old raggedy tractor” to farm.
But “doing all that work,” is what gave them their work ethic, he said, noting it’s “inside of me – that has carried me,” from going on to college, getting his bachelor’s degree and working for the sheriff’s office for two decades. It’s carried him through the success of his business and allowed him to cook for people all over the United States, he said.
And he cites the Netflix win as one of his biggest accomplishments.
On his website, he said the golden rule of their business was inspired by his dad.
“He worked beside Uncle Ced and always reminded us to be respectable: ‘Treat every person as if they are the most important person in the world,’ so we strive to provide the best experience we can to all of our customers!”
T&T has a website where you can purchase the sauces - Royal Gold Mustard Sauce, Mama Pal’s Sweet and Spicy Mop Sauce, Bree’s Open Pit Barbecue Sauce. www.thyronmathews.com or www.bbqt&t.com