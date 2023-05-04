Samantha lives on the White family’s Four Palms Ranch in Lake Panasoffkee, along with several other chickens that provides the White family with fresh eggs. The family makes their living selling fresh eggs, beef and poultry.

While Samantha and the other chickens free range, she took things a little too far last week when she hopped in the back of the White’s pickup truck and went along for a ride to Bushnell. Owner Sydney White had no idea Samantha was with her.

