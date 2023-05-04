Samantha lives on the White family’s Four Palms Ranch in Lake Panasoffkee, along with several other chickens that provides the White family with fresh eggs. The family makes their living selling fresh eggs, beef and poultry.
While Samantha and the other chickens free range, she took things a little too far last week when she hopped in the back of the White’s pickup truck and went along for a ride to Bushnell. Owner Sydney White had no idea Samantha was with her.
“It’s always in the back of my head, I’m like, what happens if one time we show up to the store and there’s this chicken with us?” Sydney said with a laugh.
That day, “I walk out of the doctor’s office and the chicken was right at my door. I’m like, Oh, my gosh - you gotta be kidding me!”
She spent the next hour, walking the bushes. When she’d go one way, Samantha would go the other.
She was under Sydney’s truck, under another patient’s car, in the bushes – with Sydney leaning into the bushes, talking to her and trying to coax her the entire time.
Sydney said knew people were thinking she’d lost it, talking to the bushes and hanging around outside the doctor’s office for an hour. The office is located on S.R. 48.
“By this time, the bird was just freaking out. I started the truck and here it comes because it knows the truck …then it got by the road,” Sydney said.
With a laugh, she said she was thinking, “I’m not going to be on the news for why the chicken crossed the road.”
She finally had to go, so she gave up, but when she got a little way down the road, a friend contacted her and said she might have help coming. Sydney turned around and went back to try again, but still ended up coming home without Samantha.
She didn’t find the egg until she got home without Samantha.
“That’s what they do, they jump up there and they always lay an egg in the truck.”
She peeked in the truck bed where they had left a stroller and its packaging. The egg was in the stroller.
“She had to have been tucked under there. That’s probably why she didn’t fly out on the interstate,” she said.
In the meantime, her Facebook postings were drawing attention. Some people thought it was a chicken they see around in the area regularly, others were making suggestions.
One local resident provided Samantha with water.
Holly and Paul Gannon, with their young daughter Riley, ended up saving the day.
“We were in town and we had lunch,” Holly said, noting that they had seen Sydney’s post on Facebook.
When they were done with lunch, “We were driving by, to pick up the boys from school, and we said, ‘let’s go see if the chicken’s there’.”
They have chickens of their own, so it was a simple stop for them to see if they could help. They found her in the back of the building and the three of them tried to catch her, with Riley trying to corner her.
“She’s quick – she’s so quick,” Holly said with a laugh, noting “She almost got away – she was at the front door.”
It took about five minutes of chasing her and finally Paul was able to grab her. They contacted Sydney on the post and let her know they had the chicken, sending a photo.
Holly said Samantha also got to ride through the pick-up line at the school.
“That’s real country for you,” Holly said with a laugh of taking the chicken through the pick-up line on her lap.
The Whites have about 100 chickens that lay eggs, with between 100 and 150 new chicks every few weeks. They also have USDA inspected Angus beef, Berkshire pork, poultry, duck and chicken eggs that they take to markets in Central Florida.