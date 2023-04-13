County looking for permanent and foster families for pets
Seven dogs from Sumter County Animal Services (SCAS) were transported to Maryland recently, for adoption. The dogs were sent to the Charles County Animal Care Center in an effort to help find them homes.
Seven of the nine have already been adopted.
The combined efforts of Sumter County Animal Services, YOUR Humane Society SPCA and Best Friends Animal Society, facilitated the transfer. Best Friends supplied the vehicles and drivers that transferred the dogs to Maryland.
Sir Walter, one of the transported dogs, had already been adopted from a nearby shelter but due to issues, his owner surrendered him to Sumter County Animal Services. Sir Walter now has his furever home in Maryland.
Fawn, a friendly, three-year-old Lab also made the trip. Traveling with Fawn was her companion, a well-worn, stuffed monkey. Fawn has also already been adopted in Maryland.
“We are so grateful for our relationships within the community and with national organizations,” said Dr. Elizabeth Fitzpatrick, Sumter County Animal Services veterinarian.
“Our friends at YOUR Humane Society made us aware of a potential transport to a shelter in Maryland for nine dogs, but they were having difficulty finding a transporter. We reached out to our contacts at Best Friends Animal Society, who found two transporters willing to make the 800-mile journey to get these dogs to their new home.
“Seven of the nine dogs originated from Sumter County Animal Services and were selected by Your Humane Society specifically for the transport.”
There are plenty of dogs and cats at Sumter County Animal Services that still need to find their furever homes. If you’re interested in adopting, visit www.sumtercountyfl.gov/adopt.
SCAS is also looking for foster volunteers. If you’re interested in fostering, please visit www.sumtercountyfl.gov/foster.