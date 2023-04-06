soil test

The new UF/IFAS-branded Soil Test Kit Powered by SoilKit®, the result of a University of Florida partnership with AgriTech Corp., puts UF/IFAS turfgrass science and tailored nutrient recommendations in the hands of users.

Florida homeowners, landscapers and municipalities now have an easy-to-use, research-based tool to improve growing conditions for lawns and landscapes.

