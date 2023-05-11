Wildwood Middle High School eighth grade student, Abby Lacayo, was selected to deliver her inspirational AVID speech at the Orlando AVID Summer Institute. The AVID (Advancement Via Individual Determination) program is a nonprofit organization that provides educators with proven, real-world strategies to accelerate the performance of underrepresented students so that these students and all students across the entire campus succeed in college, career and life.
She will be one of two featured student speakers at this event. She will share her story with thousands of educators in attendance this June.