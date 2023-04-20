The Sumter Baseball League players for 2023 worked through their season. Some of the teams are shown here, this week. The players named Mr. Motivator and Iron Man are also shown with their awards. For other teams, see next week’s edition of the Times.
Among the roster of head coaches this year, were: Zapata, Davenport, B. Todd and B. Elkins, Gill, B. Jackson and G. Woodard, Mullins, Hinton, Ortega, Lopez, Jackson, Wood, Scott, Worthington, Ketchum, Merritt, Hester, Brown, Orona, Mercurio, Harrell, Hogans, Upshaw, Crane, Olszanski, McLean, Tolsi, Daniels.