Daughters of Revolution

Members of the Land of Lakes Chapter of the Daughters of 1812 and the Mary Ellen Robertson Chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution laid a wreath at the marker of Thomas Robertson on Friday, Dec. 16, at Bourlay Park, Leesburg. The chapter members are residents of Sumter and lake counties. Thomas and his son John were some of the first pioneers in Lake County. Born in 1784, Thomas was a soldier in the War of 1812 and was offered a grant of 160 acres in Marion County. In 1843, he moved to Lake County. His son John married Mary Ellen Morrison for whom the DAR chapter is named. The wreath laying was in conjunction with Wreaths Across America which took place on Saturday, Dec. 17

