After retiring, some people find a nice, level spot and play shuffleboard. The retirees in the “29ers”, however, find a nice, level spot and work shuffling boards. The 29ers have a mission. These volunteers spend several weeks each year serving the needs of communities around the country.
“They’ve experienced the joy and fellowship of working together to further Christ’s work on earth. They’ve seen a broken down home so renovated that even the neighbors hardly recognized it. They’ve experienced oneness with people of another culture and they’ve felt they were leaving many new friends whose lives they had touched as theirs had been touched,” said secretary Liz Lewis.
The group started when 29 retirees – hence the name – went to Wadmalaw Island off the coast of South Carolina that is home to descendants of escapees from slave ships. In 1982, the Rev. Harold Homer and his wife, Dortha, who had been involved in volunteer repair and building projects were asked to help build a community center on the island.
They asked other Methodist Church members from the Grand Traverse District of the West Michigan Conference to help, 29 responded, and the group was born.
They found such a sense of fulfillment that afterwards the group’s question was, “Where do we go next?”
The 29ers volunteer to pound nails, stain siding, paint walls, sew curtains, remodel a building, spruce up a camp or do whatever is requested if they can. They just go and use the talents God gave them. The only request of the organization they are serving is to provide a place to cook and sleep. They usually work two weeks at a time, stay in housing at the camp or in personal RVs, according to Lewis.
The group has grown to over 100 members, many religious denominations, and have completed 97 work projects around Michigan and in 17 other states. There are now members from Indiana, Wisconsin, Illinois, Florida and Massachusetts as well as from all over Michigan, including Marshall, Portage, Kalamazoo, Middleville, Hastings and Caledonia. Most, but not all, are retired. One of the traditions is to determine the average age at each project. The last few projects, it has been between 73 and 77 years old. The volunteers generally range in age from 60-90 and include electricians, nurses, teachers, librarians, contractors and clergy.
Through the years, the group has managed to stay together with a minimum amount of structure. The only officer is a secretary who keeps track of addresses and sends out notices. A committee plans the annual reunion held on the fourth Thursday in June.
During the business meeting, new projects are suggested. This year’s reunion will be held Thursday, June 22, at Gaines Church, 1612 92nd Street, Caledonia. All are welcome to come, learn more about the group, meet some of the members and possibly make some new friends.
There are also two special awards given at the annual reunion – one is the “Traveling Saw” – a hand-painted saw given to the volunteer who the previous year’s recipient feels earned it.
The other is the “Good Dobe” (good doobie) which is a framed paint brush given to the person who is willing to help wherever needed and also chosen by the previous year’s winner.
Usually, the awards are presented at the annual reunion but this year’s Traveling Saw recipient, Leonard Woods, will not be attending so it was presented to him at the Alabama project. Seventeen members of the 29ers recently completed a project at Camp Alamisco in Dadeville, Ala. where they worked on constructing shelving and storage in a new maintenance shop along with a bathroom and stairs, painting dining room walls, painting the outside of a lodge, sewing curtains and laundry bags and some general help to get the camp ready to open. Each night after dinner, they have devotions and a daily report of the day’s work. Then fun and games in the evening, usually a competitive version of 29ers’ dominoes.
Back in 1985, Homer said what Lewis notes is still true today, “…we feel at our age we need to be needed. We think we’re gaining so much more than we give. It keeps us more alive, more vigorous, more vibrant.”
Once you go on a 29ers work project and discover the benefits you get, you will want to go again. The blessings come back to you 10 and 12 times over, she said.
Think about it: who would travel hundreds of miles, paying all their own expenses to perform manual labor for strangers; contribute $50 each to the project, plus food money for the privilege of working?
Yet every year, new people are joining with many veteran 29ers to do just that.
Interested? Check out their website, 29ers.weebly.com, and their Facebook page, 29ers Work Mission Group, to learn more about the group. Contact them through the website or Facebook or send an email to secretaryfor29ers@gmail.com.