“… Music is an expression of life and emotion. There is music in all things and breathes life into situations,” said 18-year-old Warren Blanton.
A trumpet player for the South Sumter Raider band, he said he ended up choosing the instrument because he really likes the sound and “…the way professional players play.”
Warren began playing in sixth grade under the direction of middle school band teacher Cory Lowery.
“My biggest goal this year was achieving a superior in marching MPA with the best band I could ask for my senior year,” he said.
“I gave everything I had for the members of my ensemble to look to me for guidance and to fulfill the role I had, it was not my doing but the hard work and determination of the South Sumter High School Band.”
“I like to have the song tell its story to me and feel the emotions speak through the music.”
The most surprising thing he has learned through music is “That at its roots, it’s a language all can understand and feel through,” he said.
His biggest influences have been his mom and South Sumter High School band director Pete Perrone, along with Lowery and his band mates.
“I have dedicated myself to for the past four years,” he said, noting that he feels his strengths are compassion and navigating difficult situations.
Long term, “I would like to put more music into the world so that people can hopefully enjoy it.”
“My two biggest dreams are to see the South Sumter Band dominate once again like I know it can and for me to find a nice, comfortable life to relax and enjoy the world from as I grow old.”
In addition to music, Warren said he enjoys working out and finding nice places to relax.
“I am an only child, raised my wonderful mother who teaches me the meaning of strength every day,” he said, noting that his mom is Sumter sheriff’s Det. Pam Warren.
“And my loving grandmother who teaches me to enjoy the beauties of the earth we walk on.”
Of things that others may not know about him, “My close friends know, but I know how to unicycle.”
The most challenging part of learning music for Warran was, “How different styles require me to play my instrument differently. Like talking with a different accent so to speak.”