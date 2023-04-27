YOUR Humane Society SPCA’s April Volunteer of the Month hails from a very small, rural village in Western New York called Wyoming. It’s a community that has more cows than people and still has gas streetlights.
Jean Welch didn’t grow up on a farm, but she married a dairy farmer. This picturesque life was, as she described “a great place to raise our three children. Everyone had a job to do.”
After Jean and her husband sold their farm and their children moved away to begin their own lives, she always had a dog and a cat - even when they retired and moved to Florida in 2001.
That’s when Jean became involved with animal rescue, which led to fostering animals for other rescue groups.
She currently has two adopted senior and special needs dogs.
“Bonnie is a 14-year-old, eight pound terrier mix - blind and deaf. Nena is a 14-year-old Shih Tzu with the same challenges, but they enjoy being safe and having a loving family,” she said.
A few years ago, Jean added another member to her family, but this time it was her foster cat, Maverick, a handsome black short-haired male who is very active and apparently has an opinion about a lot of things, so he loves to talk.
She said she recently adopted another sweet, but shy, senior long-haired cat that had been at the shelter for over a year. That’s Jim-Jam, now fondly known as Rosie. Jean mentioned that Rosie is slowly getting more comfortable in her surroundings.
Jean said she “…enjoys volunteering and fostering at YOUR Humane Society SPCA. The staff and volunteers all seem to enjoy their jobs working with animals, but more importantly, they share the same goals and that is finding fur-ever homes for the animals.”
One aspect of the work that’s much appreciated by Jean, is that we provide resources to our community in need such as with our “Kibbles” Free Pet Food Pantry and our “Big Fix” Spay/Neuter Voucher program.
It makes her happy volunteering with an organization that helps pets and their people.
Jean wants prospective volunteers to know that “…there are many opportunities to volunteer whether folks enjoy dogs or cats, outreach, public relations, office work and even laundry.”
Jean currently schedules volunteers who help with our cats and kittens that reside in our Catty Shack and Kitten Wonderland areas. She points out that “…we have a dedicated group of volunteers that work hard to keep the buildings clean and at the same time socialize with our felines to help in finding them homes. I couldn’t be prouder working here.”
Thank you, Jean, as we are very proud and grateful to have you on our team, helping local animals in need.
Congratulations on being our Volunteer of the Month in April 2023.
If you are interested in becoming a valuable member of YOUR Humane Society SPCA’s team, complete a volunteer application at yhsspca.org/volunteering and see what a positive impact it will have on YOUR life and an animal’s!