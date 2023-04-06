In the first photo, the accompanying note reads “Wynona Beville, Center Hill, Fla., with her auburn hair blowing in the wind and in her colorful cowgirl suit, makes a striking picture. Wynona comes from a family of pioneer Florida ranchers.” In the second photo, the accompanying note reads “Wynona Beville, Center Hill, Fla., adds color to any rodeo, with her bright cowgirl clothes and beautiful auburn hair. Come from a family of pioneer ranchers.” The photos are courtesy of Florida Memory. The Sumter County Historical Society has a museum in downtown Bushnell, open to the public throughout the year on Fridays, and for group tours by appointment. Contact the historical society at sumterhistoricalsocietyfl@gmail.com. Do you have any stories or photos from historic Sumter County? Send them in for possible publication in the Sumter County Times in print, online or on Facebook
