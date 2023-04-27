If you’re interested in meeting any of the available pets at YOUR Humane Society SPCA, call and schedule an appointment at (352)793-9117. The facility is located at 994 C.R. 529A in Lake Panasoffkee. For more information, please email adoptme@hsspca.org or call (352)793-9117

Hey there! My name is Sheila! I am a super lovable young pup with lots of energy! If you need a new workout buddy, I’m your gal! I love to run and explore and would be great to accompany you on hikes. But I also love lounging in your lap on the couch watching TV and I love munching on pizza crust as a rare treat! Sheila is a 2-yr-old female lab mix and is currently up to date on vaccines, microchipped, and fixed. If you’re interested in meeting this pet or any of our available pets at YOUR Humane Society SPCA call and schedule an appointment at (352)793-9117. We’re located at 994 CR 529A in Lake Panasoffkee. For more info please email adoptme@hsspca.org or call (352)793-9117

Recommended for you