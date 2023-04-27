If you’re interested in meeting any of the available pets at YOUR Humane Society SPCA, call and schedule an appointment at (352)793-9117. The facility is located at 994 C.R. 529A in Lake Panasoffkee. For more information, please email adoptme@hsspca.org or call (352)793-9117
Hey there! My name is Sheila! I am a super lovable young pup with lots of energy! If you need a new workout buddy, I'm your gal! I love to run and explore and would be great to accompany you on hikes. But I also love lounging in your lap on the couch watching TV and I love munching on pizza crust as a rare treat! Sheila is a 2-yr-old female lab mix and is currently up to date on vaccines, microchipped, and fixed.
Hello, I'm P-Nut. I'm a shy girl looking for a quiet home. You'll have to be patient while I get used to my surroundings but then I'll get in your lap for some pets and cuddles! I'm a big girl but not overweight. I eat well but particularly like soft food in gravy. I'm curious and like to play but only occasionally. I love to sit out on the porch. I just need someone to be patient and understanding with me while I learn to trust them. P-Nut is a 5-yr-old female calico cat and is currently up to date on vaccines, microchipped, and fixed.
Hi, I'm Phoebe! I'm a huge sweetie who loves to chill out around my people. I love squeaky toys and taking good naps. I'd prefer to be the only pet in your life, I'm all you'll ever need anyway! I'm very stressed being here in the shelter, so I really need to get out of here! I've been in a couple foster homes and everyone says that I'm very well behaved in a home! Phoebe is a 6-yr-old female houndy mix and is currently up to date on vaccines, microchipped, and fixed. If you're interested in meeting this pet or any of our available pets at YOUR Humane Society SPCA, visit our shelter at 994 CR 529A in Lake Panasoffkee, Mon-Sat 9a-3p. For more info please email adoptme@hsspca.org or call (352)793-9117.
Hello there, my name is Nimbus. I'm very shy but sweet, I love chin scratches. I'm hiding a lot here at the shelter because the everyday hustle and bustle is pretty scary, but I think I'll be much better off once I'm settled in a nice home. I just need someone who will be patient with me while I readjust. Nimbus is a 3-yr-old male grey tabby cat and is currently up to date on vaccines, microchipped, and fixed.