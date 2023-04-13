The Sumter Youth Center opened its doors in 1996 and continues to provide after-school and summer programs for Sumter County children.
“It’s very important to me and the staff to continue to provide a place where the kids can have a fun, yet is a safe, economical place to be after school, during summer and holidays,” said center executive director Della Boushley.
She’s been with the center for the past 26 years, serving 14 as executive director.
It’s also important to Boushley and center board members, to keep the rates at the center affordable for parents and guardians.
Thanks to donations from the community, fundraisers, grants and primarily, through the Sumter Youth Center Thrift Store, they’ve been successful.
This spring, several organizations continued serving the program with their donations to the Sumter Youth Center.
A women’s group from a Sumterville R. V. community gave money to the center, as well as to the Jumper Creek Refuge. The group raised the money through several fundraisers and managed to donated $1,883 to the youth center.
“Each year we hold several events to raise money, including a corn hole tournament, silent auction, bake sales, and more,” said Sue Gruber, a member of the women’s group.
The center also received a donation from Pastor Ronnie Hunt and Red Oaks Campground Church for $1,560, as well as $7,000 from The Villages Pops Chorus.
“We received a check for $4,000 in June, another $2,000 in October and most recently $1,000 in March,” Boushley said of the pops chorus.
“The group has supported the center for several years.”
Whether a donation is large or small, they all add up over time, Boushley said.
As an example, the church at Red Oaks began supporting the center 20 years ago – their donations over that two decades totals up to more than $50,000.
Every donation is special and important to the youth center and every cent goes toward the center’s programs and replacing or repairing equipment, she said.
She notes that all donations and fundraisers make a difference. The money the youth center receives determines the programs they can provide.
Right now they need to replace the computers in their computer labs at both the Bushnell and Wildwood locations.
“The children are using refurbished computers that are aging out and some computers are completely non-functional,” Boushley said.
There are numerous ways the public can assist the youth program, Boushley said.
Members of the community can sponsor a fundraiser, purchase new computers for the computer labs, shop and/or volunteer in the thrift store (located in Bushnell) or make monetary donations. Any/all will help fund programs for the kids.
Call the Sumter Youth Center at 352-568-8733 or the thrift store at 569-9383 for information.