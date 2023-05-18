The Florida International Teaching Zoo (FITZ) is open to the public on the first and third Saturdays of each month – guided tours begin at 2 p.m. and 3 p.m.

The zoo has a nearly 8,000-square foot free flight bird aviary with Mandarin flying ducks, teal ducks, Hawaiin Ne’Ne Geese, African Turcados and more.

Recommended for you