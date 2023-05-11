A threat that circulated throughout Central Florida on Snapchat last week, led to beefed up security and early pick-up in Sumter County schools.
The threat, which involved injuring students, was actually referencing a school in Coral Springs.
According to the Coral Springs Police Department, the person who made the threat attends Taravella High School. They named Catrina Petit, 18, noting that she used someone else’s name and computer to post the threat.
It went on to say that the threat was later posted on social media causing concern in several counties throughout the state and that she is being charged with multiple felonies.
Sumter sheriff’s Lt. Lawrence Wynn originally learned there was a threat circulating throughout Central Florida via a news outlet for Seminole, Orange and Osceola county schools and was concerned there might be an impact on local schools.
“Out of an abundance of caution,” the Sumter sheriff’s office took the precaution of additional security at the schools and posted the information as an alert, according to Sumter County Sheriff’s Office Public Information Officer Michelle Keszey.
The sheriff’s office sent out the alert before 10 a.m. on Friday, May 5, notifying the public that they were actively working the report.
Along with the fact that it was not a threat that was sent directly to an area school or the school district, and the information had been circulated through other counties, one of the key points in believing that the student was from another county was the school start time, which was a 7:40 a.m.
None of Sumter’s school sessions begin at 7:40 a.m., Keszey said.