Have you considered a new career?
Currently, there is a critical shortage of correctional officers, according to Lake Tech.
Being a correctional officer is a viable beginning into law enforcement as it helps you qualify for a crossover program allowing you to be dual certified in both corrections and law.
Classes are in session for 10 weeks from April 10 - June 21. They will meet from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m., Mondays through Thursdays at the Institute of Public Safety in Tavares.
To learn more about the enrollment process, or to ask more about scholarship opportunities, connect with a Career Advisor at Lake Technical College’s Institute of Public Safety by calling 352.742.6463 or stop by the Institute of Public Safety Campus located at 1565 Lane Park Cutoff Rd., Tavares, FL 32778.
You may also chat with a live career advisor during regular business hours at www.laketech.org