On January 2, 2023, Polk County Sheriff’s Office deputies arrested 33-year-old Eric Medina of Mascotte for Battery (M1). Medina is employed as a correctional officer at the Federal Correctional Complex in Coleman (Sumter County).
According to the affidavit, Medina was at a party with friends in Davenport and was asked to leave at around 2 a.m. when he became heavily intoxicated and began arguing with the attendees. The argument turned physical when Medina grabbed a female victim “by the left arm against her will, leaving scratch marks.”
The victim told deputies that “everyone was drinking and having a good time when the suspect started acting weird.” She tried to calm Medina down and that is when he grabbed her arm.
“It is never alright to physically hurt someone, and as an officer at a federal correctional facility, Mr. Medina knew better. Now he has experienced the other side of jail lock-up,” said Polk Sheriff Grady Judd.
Medina was arrested and was transported to the Polk County Jail where he was released after paying a $500 bond.