After a five-hour meeting, in a 3-2 vote, Webster City Council voted down a request to change their comprehensive plan, regarding a parcel of property that is nearly 278 acres.
The parcel, located between S.R. 471 and Gant Lake, was annexed by the City and the next step was to change Webster’s Comprehensive Plan. That process would have included two readings and approval from the state. The second issue would have been to change the zoning from agricultural to urban residential.
Council members William Thompkins, Sr., Tonya Malott and Mayor Bobby Yost voted down the change.
Naugler noted that once the request for the Comprehensive Plan change was denied, there was no reason to move on the zoning issue.
Naugler estimates the crowd was between 70-75 people, with the majority opposed.
She said only about five-percent of them were actually residents within the city limits.
Concerns from residents opposed to the change ranged from the City being able to accommodate the needs of a new development with more than 1,000 homes and possible sinkholes to road traffic problems and preservation issues.
“Whenever any developer comes in, they have to go into a developer’s agreement,” a contract between the owner and the City, with requirements defined by the City, Naugler said.
The developer would then be required to meet those contract requirements, according to Naugler.
She said it’s typical for developers to come in and share what their plans are, verifying they’ll be able to do what they’re planning before purchasing. She cited the current issue as an example, noting that if the developer had purchased the property before requesting the change, they would now own a piece of property they weren’t able to do anything with.
Naugler said that as of now, nothing new is coming up, however they gets calls frequently from parties interested in developing in the area and that development is coming, citing growth in nearby cities in the county.
Owners are selling their land and unfortunately, buyers aren’t interested in farming and ranching, she said.
The meeting length was due to a request to remove the three-minute time limit for those who chose to speak at the meeting, she said.
While the majority were opposed to the change, one of the residents who spoke at the meeting was in support.
She quoted him as saying he thinks the city needs to grow, noting it’s the only way to get the things they want in Webster.
In an earlier interview with the Times, Naugler said that a lot of citizens want to see grocery stores, growth in the downtown area, a bank and doctor’s offices, so they don’t have to travel. She said without the growth, they won’t have an increase in the other amenities.
Growth will also bring an increase in revenue, from ad valorem taxes, utility fees and impact fees, she said.