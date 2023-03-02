The annual Sumter County Fair will open at 5 p.m. on Friday, March 3
This is it – fair week, 2023!
The Sumter County Fair opens Friday, March 3 and runs through Saturday, March 11. It’s a big year for the Sumter County Fair, with a new addition – The PRCA Rodeo will part of the weeklong event with a rodeo on Friday and Saturday, March 10 and 11. The rodeo is slated to begin at 7:30 p.m.
Not only is the event on, it’s included in the price of your front gate fair admission. The presenting sponsor for the two-day pro rodeo is the Phillips Automotive Group.
Another new addition this year is T.J. the Magic Man.
There’ll be a demolition derby on Friday night, March 4. The event begins at 6 p.m. Through the week, at 9 p.m., Brad Matchett Comedy Hypnotist will be on.
The 2023 carnival midway will be open from 5 p.m. to 10 p.m. nightly, and from noon to 10 p.m. on Saturdays and Sundays. Individual ride tickets are $1 each and rides take multiple tickets. Unlimited ride wristbands are $20 each per person, per day - valid from open to close. They will offer an unlimited ride special for $25.
It will be a full carnival midway, with rides for all ages including kiddie rides, family rides and thrill rides. There’ll also be fair foods and midway games for all ages.
The Turnaround Livestock & Exotics petting zoo will be on site and the Fearless Flores Thrill Show.
The Austin Irby Elvis Tribute will also have scheduled times, as well as Scooter the D.J. and the Cowboy Circus.
Senior Day and Carload Day are both slated for Sunday March 5.
The Elegant Pageant is also slated for the Sunday date – featuring seniors from Sumter, vying for the title.
There’ll be a United Church Service at 10 a.m. on Sunday, March 5.
The annual livestock shows and sales are on, the community horticulture show and the family living exhibit.
The livestock shows allow local youths to present and sell the livestock they have raised, while the horticulture show displays plants, trees another items grown and tended by local residents.
The family living exhibit includes everything from handmade crafts, paintings, quilts and clothing to homegrown foods, photographs and paintings. Those entering are guaranteed to go home with a fair ribbon.
While the horticulture and family living exhibits will be open daily and fairgoers can visit the livestock areas throughout the week, the actual shows and sales are at designated times.
Show and Sale Times:
• The Breeding Sheep Show is at 6 p.m. on Friday, March 3.
• The Dairy Cow Show is at 11 a.m. on Saturday, March 4.
• The Dairy Show/Meat Goat is at 1 p.m. on Saturday, March 4.
• Dairy Show - Goat Show (immediately following dairy show) - noon on
Sunday, March 5.
• The Beef Breeder’s Show is also on Sunday, March 5, beginning at noon.
• Steer Showmanship is at 6 p.m. on Wednesday, March 8.
• Swine Market Show is at 7 p.m. on Wednesday, March 8.
Lamb Showmanship is at 6 p.m., Thursday, March 9, the Steer Show is at 7 p.m. that same evening.
Swine Showmanship is at 6 p.m. on Friday, March 10, the Lamb Show is that same evening at 7 p.m.
The Market Livestock Auction will be at 11 a.m. on Saturday, March 10.
The Sumter County Fairgrounds are located at 7620 S.R. 471 in Bushnell (Beville’s Corner).