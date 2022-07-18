Sumter County and Charter Communications Inc. signed a public-private partnership agreement at the Sumter County Board of County Commissioners meeting in recent months and work is underway on enhanced broadband for unserved and underserved areas of Sumter County.
The agreement will provide access to a fiber broadband network capable of providing up to 1000Mbps download and 500 Mbps upload speeds to approximately 3,600 addresses countywide.
The addresses targeted are located throughout Sumter County in areas such as Croom-A-Coochee, Tarrytown, Mabel, Lake Panasoffkee, Adamsville, Tillman Hammock, Oxford and others. Some of these locations are adjacent to areas already served by providers including Charter Communications; however, these addresses were identified as having either no broadband access (unserved) or no access to minimally acceptable speeds of 25/3Mbps (underserved). In addition to high-speed internet access, they will have the option of mobile, TV and voice services through Charter’s Spectrum brand.
“Broadband expansion was something our economic development staff had been working on already and through outreach to the various internet providers and the Sumter County Administrator’s communication with other counties’ approaches to broadband access improvements,” said County Administrator Bradley Arnold.
“Sumter County understands that access to high-speed broadband is an essential for all residents, that includes students, homeowners, retirees, businesses, etc.; however, until the federal funds were announced for use for this purpose, there was no support to increase local revenues for this infrastructure effort due to other priorities,” Arnold said of the expansion.
He noted through their information, they were aware that Charter Communications was close to signing a public private partnership with another jurisdiction in Florida and it could serve as a model for a local agreement in Sumter County.
“Additionally, Charter had already mobilized an expansion using separate Rural Digital Opportunity Fund (RDOF) funds in the area and by covering the non-RDOF areas through the partnership agreement we saw an opportunity to cover a large area of unserved and underserved locations in Sumter County.”
“The Sumter County Commission allocated $4.3 million of the American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) funding to the broadband agreement with Charter, to provide service in areas throughout the county. Work has already begun and will continue based on a number of factors, including the issuance of power pole permits that Charter works directly with companies like SECO Energy and Duke Energy to secure. The project is targeted for completion in two years, but must be completed in four years at the outside, if unexpected delays are encountered.
He said they remain open to exploring partnerships with other providers, “… however, with expansions already in progress by providers other than Charter, including RDOF areas, we expect most of the gaps in high-speed service to be closed.”
“The agreement with Charter is to provide access to 1000Mbps download and 500 Mbps upload speeds. That contrasts with many areas currently unserved or underserved at speeds of 25 Mbps to 100Mbps or less.”
“Spectrum continues to invest millions across the country to extend its gigabit broadband network to communities that have no broadband access,” said Paul Hanson, Regional Vice President of Field Operations for Florida.
“Our partnership with Sumter County is a prime example of how we’re working with local governments to effectively leverage Charter’s existing infrastructure and pair exclusive of the federally-funded Rural Digital Opportunity Fund (RDOF) expansion already underway in the state with county-defined projects to help reach full broadband access across Florida.”