It’s never too early to plan, so get your cowboy on … and your cowgirl, because that’s the theme for this year’s Lake Panasoffee Christmas parades. Both parades are slated for Saturday, Dec. 3, so if you’re planning to vie for a ranking of first, second or third place, or just want to get involved for the fun and spirit of the season, it’s time to planning.
The morning street parade will begin at 11 a.m. with lineup at 10 a.m. The boat parade lineup is at 5 p.m. and the parade begins at 6 p.m.
The morning parade begins in front of Tin Can Pam’s and Panasoffkee Hardware, traveling to C.R. 459 and the Lake Panasoffkee Recreation Park.
The boat parade will begin at the PanaVista canal and move along the west side of the lake to Big Bass Grill.
For more information about participating about participating in the Cowboy and Cowgirl Christmas Parade events, call Woody Hill for the boat parade at 352-626-6205 or email lakepanparade@gmail.com