An intersection improvement project is underway at U.S. 301 and C.R. 470 in Sumterville.
The work includes adding a southbound left-turn lane on U.S. 301, along with shoulder widening. It also includes lengthening the C.R. 470 right-turn lane, as well as shoulder widening to U.S. 301.
Motorists are advised to use caution when traveling through the U.S. 301 and C.R. 470 intersection. Lane closures will primarily occur during nighttime hours. Lane closures also will be implemented via use of flaggers to construct the improvements.