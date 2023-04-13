Nautical resin décor, woven rugs, handmade jewelry, flavored fudge – if you were shopping for it earlier this month, chances were pretty good you could find it at the Lakeside Landings Clubhouse. It was all part of a day’s fun at a resident-hosted annual spring craft festival on Saturday, April 1, as a crafty crew of vendors put their creations on display.
Co-coordinator Diane Pozniak said they drew in a lot of residents from other communities, adding that their group was, “Very happy with the outcome,” noting they had more participation this year than in past years.
The event went, “Very well,” she said, noting they had a lot of participation from outside the development. Pozniak and Dottie Boisevert coordinated the craft show this year.
“This is my third show, second year,” she said of the shows, which are held in the spring and fall of each year.
Pozniak and Boisevert are both residents of Lakeside Landings and members of their Residents of Lakeside Landings committee. The committee meets each month to determine what events they will host in the future. She said the group formed from their main residents group, with the idea of hosting activities in the community. Once they determine what they will host, one of the residents will serve as chair of the event, gathering help from other residents.
They have a great response from residents willing to participate and help get things done, from setting up to taking down, baking and creating, according to Pozniak.
The next event they will host that is open to the public is another craft fair that will be in the fall, although the date hasn’t been set yet.
She said the craft show was originally designed to put the residents’ works on display because they have “a lot of crafty people.”
Pozniak herself has 40 years of experience as a floral designer. Some of that time included managing stores in Ohio and 18 years working in Florida before she retired. These days she does a lot of the centerpieces for their events.
This year, they added outside crafters to the event and the show included 47 vendors.
She said the community also has a family section for residents with children and they’ve added youth activities to their list. They’ve hosted Back to School Splash parties and this past month they had a visit from the Easter bunny for the kids.
They host Memorial Day events, as well a recent hoedown and chili cook-off.
“We just had a big ladies fashion show,” she said, noting the money they made from the event was donated to The Haven in Leesburg.
The event was planned by committee member Cherylene Martin and was a great success, according to Pozniak.
Martin got several ladies on board to help with the event and they modeled clothing from Maxine’s in Leesburg. Some of the ladies began working on table centerpieces in January. The event was also a luncheon and was by ticket only, selling out.