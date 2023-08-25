City of Wildwood officials put Earth Tech, LLC. to work on an emergency project Thursday, Aug. 24, when a 350-square-foot ‘’anomaly” was found under a road in the city, according to City officials.
Depressions began appearing near the middle of the road, and at the corner of a driveway in the Village of Monarch Grove. Scardino Street and its accompanying right-of-way are under the jurisdiction of the City of Wildwood. Earth Tech, LLC, was doing the work. The plan was to inject deep pressure grout in 15 specific locations to depths “sufficient to encounter competent limestone” to stabilize subsurface conditions, was the recommendation by engineers.
On the day it was discovered, the right-of-way was secured and the depressions were backfilled to prepare for geological testing. Ground-penetrating radar was used to discover the area. Three standard penetration test borings were done in and around the area, to assess soil classifications and strata including sand, clay and weathered limestone. The tests also measured the density of soil to further assess ground strength and stability.
“We have given this issue our utmost attention since learning of its existence,” said Public Works Director Jeremy Hockenbury.
“We recognize the concern and inconvenience it has created for local residents, and we are working as quickly as we can while taking every possible precaution to ensure their safety while work proceeds.”
City Manager Jason McHugh said they were eager to get the work underway and restore, “… Scardino Street to the condition and quality residents have come to expect.
We take pride in our infrastructure and the level of service the city provides its citizens. While some phenomena are beyond human control, we always do everything within our power to provide the best possible response.”