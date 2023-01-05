Slated for Saturday and Sunday, Jan. 7-8, Native American and military portrayers will clash in the reenactment of Major Francis Dade’s infamous battle. It’s a dramatic presentation of a battle that literally took place nearly 200 years ago, deep in the pines of a Florida forest, where more than 100 U.S. military soldiers and nearly 200 Seminoles clashed in a battle for control of Florida land. The battle ended with more than 100 U.S. soldiers dead and sparked the Second Seminole War.