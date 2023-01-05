This weekend, the sounds of a battle will take place in Bushnell, as hundreds of people from around the state gather at Dade Battlefield Historic State Park for their annual battle reenactment event.
Slated for Saturday and Sunday, Jan. 7-8, Native American and military portrayers will clash in the reenactment of Major Francis Dade’s infamous battle. It’s a dramatic presentation of a battle that literally took place nearly 200 years ago, deep in the pines of a Florida forest, where more than 100 U.S. military soldiers and nearly 200 Seminoles clashed in a battle for control of Florida land. The battle ended with more than 100 U.S. soldiers dead and sparked the Second Seminole War.
The battle begins at 2 p.m. on each day, but the grounds open at 9 a.m. with period soldier, Seminole and civilian camps, a period vendor trade fair, historic arts and crafts demonstrations and full-scale cannon firing, plus 19th Century games and activities for children.
Visitors can stroll among the Seminole and military camps, talk to the reenactors and become fully immersed in this “living history” event.
At the sutler trade fair, there are all sorts of period items for sale. A sutler was a person who followed the military and sold goods to them.
The even The cost is $ 5 per person entrance and $3/parking. Free admission for children five years and under.
Food vendors are also available. Dade Battlefield is located at 7200 C.R. 603, Bushnell. Parking will be available adjacent to the park entrance.
Park information is available at 352-793-4781 or visiting https://www.floridastateparks.org/park/Dade-Battlefield. Information about the history, battle reenactment and the Dade Battlefield Society can be found at www.dadebattlefield
It is hosted by the park and dozens of volunteers, coordinated by the Dade Battlefield Society – a volunteer-group of reenactors and park supporters.