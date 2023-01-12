Dade Battlefield Historic State Park is located in Bushnell, off Battlefield Drive. The park offers a variety of events throughout the year. For more information, call the park at 352-793-4781.
Jan. 14, Saturday, Noon to 2 p.m.
Mad Hatter Children’s Tea
Tea will include a Mad Hatter tea, interaction with Mad Hatter characters and game activities. Cost is $3/vehicle or Florida State Parks Annual Pass plus $5/person or $20/family. By reservation only for ages 5 and up accompanied by an adult. Pre-registration is required at DadePrograms@FloridaDEP.gov or 352-793-4781. Adults welcome with or without children!
Jan. 19, Thursday, 10 a.m. to noon
Silk Scarf Printing
Join expert volunteers and learn how to imprint designs from silk ties onto white silk scarves. All materials are provided. Cost is $3/vehicle or Florida State Parks Annual Pass plus $5/person. Pre-registration is required at DadePrograms@FloridaDEP.gov or 352-793-4781.
Jan. 20, Friday, 10 a.m. to noon
Palm Weaving/Boondoggle Class
Learn how to make palm/palmetto frond crafts with expert instruction from experienced palm weavers. Cost is $3/vehicle or Florida State Parks Annual Pass plus $5/person. Pre-registration is required at DadePrograms@FloridaDEP.gov or 352-793-4781.
January 28, Saturday, 10 a.m. – 2 p.m.
Dade Quilt Show
Participants can enter quilts - $5 display fee for each item, up to 5 items. Call for applications. Quilt show will also include quilting demonstrations and vendors, button art, natural fiber art, and concession stand. Cost is $3/vehicle or Florida State Parks Annual Pass.
Jan. 29, Sunday, 1 p.m. to 4:30 p.m.
Dutch Oven Cooking
Join the Dutch oven class and learn Dutch oven techniques, making several cast-iron dishes and then sampling them. Cost is $3/vehicle or Florida State Parks Annual Pass plus $5/person. Pre-registration is required at DadePrograms@FloridaDEP.gov or 352-793-4781.
Feb. 4, Saturday, 1 p.m. – 3 p.m.
Traditional High Tea
Traditional High Tea in the Lodge. Food and accoutrements (hats and the like) will be provided during the event. Cost is $3/vehicle or Florida State Parks Annual Pass plus $20/person. Pre-registration is required at DadePrograms@FloridaDEP.gov or 352-793-4781.
Feb. 9, Thursday, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.
A Road Back in Time
1800’s history comes to life through demonstrations, reenactors and hands-on activities. Event is free for all school groups (homeschool, private and public and their chaperones). No lunch provided, picnic facilities are available. Please RSVP if you are coming with a group.
Feb. 17, Friday, 10 a.m. to noon
Palm Weaving/Boondoggle Class
Learn how to make palm/palmetto frond crafts with expert instruction from experienced palm weavers. Cost is $3/vehicle or Florida State Parks Annual Pass plus $5/person. Pre-registration is required at DadePrograms@FloridaDEP.gov or 352-793-4781.
Feb. 19, Sunday, 1 p.m. – 4:30 p.m.
Dutch Oven Cooking
Join in the Dutch oven class and learn Dutch oven techniques, make several cast-iron dishes and then sample them. Cost is $3/vehicle or Florida State Parks Annual Pass plus $5/person. Pre-registration is required at DadePrograms@FloridaDEP.gov or 352-793-4781.
Feb. 19, Sunday, 1 p.m. to 4 p.m.
Pine Needle Basket Class
Traditional pine needle basketry is taught by Dade’s experienced volunteers. All materials are provided to make a longleaf pine needle basket. Cost is $3/vehicle or Florida State Parks Annual Pass plus $5/person. Pre-registration is required at DadePrograms@FloridaDEP.gov or 352-793-4781.
Feb. 23, Thursday, 10 a.m. to noon
Needle Felting Class
Learn how to work with felt to make needle felting crafts. Cost is $3/vehicle or Florida State Parks Annual Pass plus $5/person. Group size is limited to 12. Pre-registration is required at DadePrograms@FloridaDEP.gov or 352-793-4781.
Feb. 25, Saturday, 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.
Historical Fashion Show
Join the spectators as history is presented through a fashion show. Live models will show off styles that were popular from the late 1700s to the 1960s. Light refreshment will be served. Cost is $3/vehicle or Florida State Parks Annual Pass.
Feb. 26, Sunday, 1 p.m. – 4 p.m.
Crafting Day
Bring your craft to work on with other like-minded folks and see what everyone is working on. It’s a great opportunity to learn other crafts and finish current projects.
The cost is $3/vehicle or Florida State Parks Annual Pass.