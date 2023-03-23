March 24, Friday

10 a.m. to noon

Palm Weaving/Boondoggle Class

Learn how to make palm/palmetto frond crafts with expert instruction from experienced palm weavers. Cost is $3/vehicle or Florida State Parks Annual Pass plus $5/person. Pre-registration is required at DadePrograms@FloridaDEP.gov or 352-793-4781.

March 25, Saturday

9 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

Wild Foods Foraging   

Wild foods abound at Dade waiting for educated visitors to sample with expert park staff and volunteers as their guides.  We will forage for wild foods on the park grounds, create some wild food dishes and sample!  Cost is $3/vehicle or Annual Florida State Parks Pass plus $5/person, 12 and under free. Pre-registration required for class at DadePrograms@FloridaDEP.gov or 352-793-4781, include phone number.  

March 25, Saturday

9 – noon  

Dutch Oven Cooking

Join us for a Dutch oven class where we will learn Dutch oven techniques, make several cast-iron dishes and then sample them.  Cost is $3/vehicle or Florida State Parks Annual Pass plus $5/person.  Register at DadePrograms@FloridaDEP.gov or 352-793-4781 & include phone number.  

April 8, Saturday

10 a.m. – noon

Eggs in the Park  

Free annual event for children ages 0-12 and their families.  Egg hunt starts promptly at 10 a.m. for all ages followed by several games and relays.  

April 11, Tuesday,

10 a.m. – noon

Gourd Bird House Class

Dress up your yard with your own homemade gourd bird house.  Cost is $3/vehicle or Florida State Parks Annual Pass plus $5/person.   Pre-registration is required at DadePrograms@FloridaDEP.gov or 352-793-4781.

April 13, Thursday

10 a.m. – noon

Traditional Knitting  

Join park volunteers and learn how to knit.  All materials are provided.   Cost is $3/vehicle or Florida State Parks Annual Pass plus $5/person.  Pre-registration required for class at DadePrograms@FloridaDEP.gov or 352-793-4781, include phone number.  

April 14, Friday

9 a.m. to 11 a.m.

Spring Wildflower and Bird Walk  

Join us for a ranger-led Spring Wildflower and Bird Walk.  Cost is $3/vehicle or Annual Florida State Parks Pass.     

April 22, Saturday

8 a.m. to noon

Breakfast with a Park Ranger

Join a park ranger for a Dutch Oven breakfast followed by a nature/history walk and an Earth Day craft.  Cost is $3/vehicle or Annual Florida State Parks Pass plus $5/person, 12 and under free.   Pre-registration required for class at DadePrograms@FloridaDEP.gov or 352-793-4781, include phone number.  

April 29, Saturday

10 a.m. – 1 p.m.

Pine Needle Basket Class

Traditional pine needle basketry is taught by Dade’s experienced volunteers.  All materials are provided to make a longleaf pine needle basket.   Cost is $3/vehicle or Florida State Parks Annual Pass plus $5/person.   Pre-registration is required at DadePrograms@FloridaDEP.gov or 352-793-4781.

Recommended for you