March 24, Friday
10 a.m. to noon
Palm Weaving/Boondoggle Class
Learn how to make palm/palmetto frond crafts with expert instruction from experienced palm weavers. Cost is $3/vehicle or Florida State Parks Annual Pass plus $5/person. Pre-registration is required at DadePrograms@FloridaDEP.gov or 352-793-4781.
March 25, Saturday
9 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.
Wild Foods Foraging
Wild foods abound at Dade waiting for educated visitors to sample with expert park staff and volunteers as their guides. We will forage for wild foods on the park grounds, create some wild food dishes and sample! Cost is $3/vehicle or Annual Florida State Parks Pass plus $5/person, 12 and under free. Pre-registration required for class at DadePrograms@FloridaDEP.gov or 352-793-4781, include phone number.
March 25, Saturday
9 – noon
Dutch Oven Cooking
Join us for a Dutch oven class where we will learn Dutch oven techniques, make several cast-iron dishes and then sample them. Cost is $3/vehicle or Florida State Parks Annual Pass plus $5/person. Register at DadePrograms@FloridaDEP.gov or 352-793-4781 & include phone number.
April 8, Saturday
10 a.m. – noon
Eggs in the Park
Free annual event for children ages 0-12 and their families. Egg hunt starts promptly at 10 a.m. for all ages followed by several games and relays.
April 11, Tuesday,
10 a.m. – noon
Gourd Bird House Class
Dress up your yard with your own homemade gourd bird house. Cost is $3/vehicle or Florida State Parks Annual Pass plus $5/person. Pre-registration is required at DadePrograms@FloridaDEP.gov or 352-793-4781.
April 13, Thursday
10 a.m. – noon
Traditional Knitting
Join park volunteers and learn how to knit. All materials are provided. Cost is $3/vehicle or Florida State Parks Annual Pass plus $5/person. Pre-registration required for class at DadePrograms@FloridaDEP.gov or 352-793-4781, include phone number.
April 14, Friday
9 a.m. to 11 a.m.
Spring Wildflower and Bird Walk
Join us for a ranger-led Spring Wildflower and Bird Walk. Cost is $3/vehicle or Annual Florida State Parks Pass.
April 22, Saturday
8 a.m. to noon
Breakfast with a Park Ranger
Join a park ranger for a Dutch Oven breakfast followed by a nature/history walk and an Earth Day craft. Cost is $3/vehicle or Annual Florida State Parks Pass plus $5/person, 12 and under free. Pre-registration required for class at DadePrograms@FloridaDEP.gov or 352-793-4781, include phone number.
April 29, Saturday
10 a.m. – 1 p.m.
Pine Needle Basket Class
Traditional pine needle basketry is taught by Dade’s experienced volunteers. All materials are provided to make a longleaf pine needle basket. Cost is $3/vehicle or Florida State Parks Annual Pass plus $5/person. Pre-registration is required at DadePrograms@FloridaDEP.gov or 352-793-4781.