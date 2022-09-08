Dade Battle Historic State Park offers a variety of events throughout the year. The state park is located in Bushnell, off Battlefield Drive.
Sept. 10, Saturday, 10 a.m. – noon
Seminole Reenactors – Living History
Join us for a reenactor-led program, featuring demonstrations and a guided walk, that will explore Dade’s Battle from the Seminole perspective. Learn about camp life and the way of the warrior. Hat, sunglasses and water are recommended. Cost is $3/vehicle or Florida State Parks Annual Pass.
Sept. 11, Sunday, 2 p.m. – 4 p.m.
Wild Fruit Jelly and Pickle Making Class
Wild foods abound at Dade waiting for educated visitors to sample with expert park staff and volunteers as their guides. We will cook up some wild beautyberry jelly and make creeping cucumber pickles from harvested fruit. Cost is $3/vehicle or Florida State Parks Annual Pass plus $5/person, 12 and under free. Pre-registration is required at DadePrograms@FloridaDEP.gov or 352-793-4781.
Sept. 24, Saturday, 10 p.m. – 1 p.m.
Little House on the Florida Prairie
The Little House on the Prairie books comes alive during our celebrated literacy month of Sept. in this Florida version of Laura Ingalls Wilder’s book series. Participants will experience what life was like on the prairie tailored to our own Florida prairie. The event will include narration from the books, hands-on demonstrations and participation with period demonstrators. Cost is $3/vehicle or Florida State Parks Annual Pass.
Sept. 25, Sunday, 1 p.m. – 4:30 p.m.
Dutch Oven Cooking
Join us for a Dutch oven class where we will learn Dutch oven techniques, make several cast-iron dishes and then sample them. Cost is $3/vehicle or Florida State Parks Annual Pass plus $5/person. Pre-registration required for class at DadePrograms@FloridaDEP.gov or 352-793-4781.
Sept. 30, Friday, 10 a.m. – 11:30 a.m.
Fall Wildflower/Butterfly Walk
Fall wildflowers and butterflies are typically at their peak in Central Florida in the fall. Join park staff as we walk the park trails and look for both wildflowers and butterflies. Cost is $3/vehicle or Annual Florida State Parks Pass. Bring a hat, sunscreen, water and insect repellant
Oct. 3, Monday, 10 a.m. – 1 p.m.
Pine Needle Basket Class
Traditional pine needle basketry is taught by Dade’s experienced volunteers. All materials are provided to make a long leaf pine needle basket. Cost is $3/vehicle or Florida State Parks Annual Pass plus $5/person. Group size is limited to 12. Pre-registration is required at DadePrograms@FloridaDEP.gov or 352-793-4781.
Oct. 4, Tuesday 9 a.m. – 10:30 a.m.
Dade Bird Walk
Fall bird migrants are moving typically through Dade in Oct. on their way to their wintering grounds. Bring binoculars or borrow from the park to see these avian visitors as well as our resident birds. Cost is $3/vehicle or Annual Florida State Parks Pass. Bring a hat, sunscreen, water and insect repellant.
Oct. 8, Saturday, 9 a.m. – 12:30 p.m.
Wild Foods Foraging Class
Wild foods abound at Dade waiting for educated visitors to sample with expert park staff and volunteers as their guides. We will forage for wild foods on the park grounds, create some wild food dishes and sample! Cost is $3/vehicle or Annual Florida State Parks Pass plus $5/person, 12 and under free. Pre-registration required for class.
Oct. 12, Wednesday, 10 a.m. – noon
Grapevine Wreath Making And Pine Cone Flower Art Class
Join expert volunteers and staff as they teach participants how to make grapevine wreaths and pine cone flowers. Cost is $3/vehicle or Florida State Parks Annual Pass plus $5/person, 12 and under free. Pre-registration is required at DadePrograms@FloridaDEP.gov or 352-793-4781.
Oct. 28 – 29, Friday – Saturday, 6:30 pm – 9 p.m.
Dade’s Haunted Event
Dade’s annual Haunted Event includes Scouts’ super spooky trail, “For Those Who Dare”, Haunted House, Halloween games and crafts, haunted café and puppet show. Entrance cost is $5/person (age 6 and under free). Includes one time visit Scouts’ trail and Kiddie Trail, parking and puppet show. Additional tickets can be purchased on site for games, crafts, food and Haunted House.