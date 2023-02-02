Dade Battlefield Historic State Park is located in Bushnell, off Battlefield Drive. The park offers a variety of events throughout the year. For more information, call the park at 352-793-4781.
Feb. 4, Saturday, 1 p.m. – 3 p.m.
Traditional High Tea
Traditional High Tea in the Lodge. Food and accoutrements (hats and the like) will be provided during the event. Cost is $3/vehicle or Florida State Parks Annual Pass plus $20/person. Pre-registration is required at DadePrograms@FloridaDEP.gov or 352-793-4781.
Feb. 9, Thursday, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.
A Road Back in Time
1800’s history comes to life through demonstrations, reenactors and hands-on activities. Event is free for all school groups (homeschool, private and public and their chaperones). No lunch provided, picnic facilities are available. Please RSVP if you are coming with a group.
Feb. 17, Friday, 10 a.m. to noon
Palm Weaving/Boondoggle Class
Learn how to make palm/palmetto frond crafts with expert instruction from experienced palm weavers. Cost is $3/vehicle or Florida State Parks Annual Pass plus $5/person. Pre-registration is required at DadePrograms@FloridaDEP.gov or 352-793-4781.
Feb. 19, Sunday, 1 p.m. – 4:30 p.m.
Dutch Oven Cooking
Join in the Dutch oven class and learn Dutch oven techniques, make several cast-iron dishes and then sample them. Cost is $3/vehicle or Florida State Parks Annual Pass plus $5/person. Pre-registration is required at DadePrograms@FloridaDEP.gov or 352-793-4781.
Feb. 19, Sunday, 1 p.m. to 4 p.m.
Pine Needle Basket Class
Traditional pine needle basketry is taught by Dade’s experienced volunteers. All materials are provided to make a longleaf pine needle basket. Cost is $3/vehicle or Florida State Parks Annual Pass plus $5/person. Pre-registration is required at DadePrograms@FloridaDEP.gov or 352-793-4781.
Feb. 23, Thursday, 10 a.m. to noon
Needle Felting Class
Learn how to work with felt to make needle felting crafts. Cost is $3/vehicle or Florida State Parks Annual Pass plus $5/person. Group size is limited to 12. Pre-registration is required at DadePrograms@FloridaDEP.gov or 352-793-4781.
Feb. 25, Saturday, 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.
Historical Fashion Show
Join the spectators as history is presented through a fashion show. Live models will show off styles that were popular from the late 1700s to the 1960s. Light refreshment will be served. Cost is $3/vehicle or Florida State Parks Annual Pass.
Feb. 26, Sunday, 1 p.m. – 4 p.m.
Crafting Day
Bring your craft to work on with other like-minded folks and see what everyone is working on. It’s a great opportunity to learn other crafts and finish current projects.
The cost is $3/vehicle or Florida State Parks Annual Pass.
March 4, Saturday 10 a.m. – 5 p.m.
World War II Commemorative Day
Commemorating the most widespread armed conflict in history and celebrating both military and popular civilian culture during the war years. The weekend will include Allied and Axis uniformed reenactors, authentic camps and equipment, mechanized military vehicles, explore home front activities, enjoy 1940’s-Style Music and entertainment, living historians, food vendors. Living history event that will climax with a WWII style canteen show at 4 pm. Cost is $5/person; children age 6 and under and all WWII & Korea Vets free.
March 24, Friday, 10 a.m. – noon
Palm Weaving/Boondoggle Class
Learn how to make palm/palmetto frond crafts with expert instruction from experienced palm weavers. Cost is $3/vehicle or Florida State Parks Annual Pass plus $5/person. Pre-registration is required at DadePrograms@FloridaDEP.gov or 352-793-4781.
March 25, Saturday, 9 a.m. – 12:30 p.m.
Wild Foods Foraging
Wild foods abound at Dade waiting for educated visitors to sample with expert park staff and volunteers as their guides. We will forage for wild foods on the park grounds, create some wild food dishes and sample! Cost is $3/vehicle or Annual Florida State Parks Pass plus $5/person, 12 and under free. Pre-registration required for class at DadePrograms@FloridaDEP.gov or 352-793-4781, include phone number.
March 25, Saturday, 9 a.m. – 12:30 p.m.
Dutch Oven Cooking
Join us for a Dutch oven class where we will learn Dutch oven techniques, make several cast-iron dishes and then sample them. Cost is $3/vehicle or Florida State Parks Annual Pass plus $5/person. Register at DadePrograms@FloridaDEP.gov or 352-793-4781 & include phone number.