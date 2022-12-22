Dade Battlefield Historic State Park is located in Bushnell, off Battlefield Drive. The park offers a variety of events throughout the year. For more information, call the park at 352-793-4781.
Jan. 1, Saturday • 10 a.m. - 11:30 a.m.
First Day Hike
Start the New Year off right with a ranger-led walk around the trails of Dade Battlefield, including the historic Fort King Road and the Pine Flatwoods Trail. Cost is $3/vehicle or Florida State Parks Annual Pass.
Jan. 7 – 8, Saturday and Sunday 9 a.m. – 5 p.m.
Dade’s Battle Reenactment
(battle at 2 p.m.)
Commemorating the 187th Anniversary of Dade’s Battle of 1835, the beginning of the Second Seminole War. Reenactment includes period soldier, Seminole and civilian camps, period vendor trade fair, historic arts and crafts demonstrations and full-scale cannon firing plus 19th Century games and activities for children. Cost is $3/parking; $5/person entrance fee; five years and under free.
Jan. 10, Tuesday, 10 a.m. – 1 p.m.
Pine Needle Basket Class
Traditional pine needle basketry is taught by Dade’s experienced volunteers. All materials are provided to make a long leaf pine needle basket. Cost is $3/vehicle or Florida State Parks Annual Pass plus $5/person. Group size is limited to 12. Pre-registration is required at DadePrograms@FloridaDEP.gov or 352-793-4781.
Jan. 14, Saturday, Noon to 2 p.m.
Mad Hatter Children’s Tea
Tea will include a Mad Hatter tea, interaction with Mad Hatter characters and game activities. Cost is $3/vehicle or Florida State Parks Annual Pass plus $5/person or $20/family. By reservation only for ages 5 and up accompanied by an adult. Pre-registration is required at DadePrograms@FloridaDEP.gov or 352-793-4781. Adults welcome with or without children!
Jan. 19, Thursday, 10 a.m. to noon
Silk Scarf Printing
Join expert volunteers and learn how to imprint designs from silk ties onto white silk scarves. All materials are provided. Cost is $3/vehicle or Florida State Parks Annual Pass plus $5/person. Pre-registration is required at DadePrograms@FloridaDEP.gov or 352-793-4781.