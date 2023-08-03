Dade Park Calendar
Dade Battlefield Historic State Park hosts a variety of events throughout the year. The park is located off Battlefield Drive in Bushnell. For more information, call 352-793-4781.
Aug. 12, Saturday, 10 a.m. – 11 a.m.
Soldier Reenactor-Led Battlefield Walk
Join us on a reenactor-led battlefield walk on the Fort King Road. Cost is $3/vehicle (or Florida State Parks Annual Pass).
Aug. 12, Saturday, 11 a.m. – Noon
Seminole Reenactor-Led Battlefield Walk
Aug. 13, Sunday, 8 p.m. – 10 p.m.
Perseid Meteor Shower Program
Join park staff as we look at the sky for the Perseid Meteors, Please bring insect repellant, water, camp chair or blanket. Pre-register by calling 352-793-4781 or email DadePrograms@FloridaDEP.gov. Cost is $3/vehicle or Florida State Parks Annual Park Pass.
Aug. 17, Thursday, 10 a.m. – Noon
Quilling Class
Join expert volunteers as they teach participants how to do the historic art of quilling. Cost is $3/vehicle or Florida State Parks Annual Pass plus $5/person, 12 and under free. Pre-registration is required at DadePrograms@FloridaDEP.gov or 352-793-4781.
Aug. 22, Tuesday, 10 a.m. – 1 p.m.
Pine Needle Basket Class
Traditional pine needle basketry is taught by Dade’s experienced volunteers. All materials are provided to make a longleaf pine needle basket. Pre-register by calling 352-793-4781 or email DadePrograms@FloridaDEP.gov. Cost is $3/vehicle (or Florida State Parks Annual Pass) plus $5/person activity fee.
Aug. 23, Wednesday, 10 a.m. – Noon.
Grapevine Wreath Making And Pine Cone Flower Art Class
Join expert volunteers and staff as they teach participants how to make grapevine wreaths and pine cone flowers. Cost is $3/vehicle or Florida State Parks Annual Pass plus $5/person, 12 and under free. Pre-registration is required at DadePrograms@FloridaDEP.gov or 352-793-4781.
Aug. 24, Thursday, 10 a.m. – Noon
Palm Weaving Class
Join expert volunteers as they teach participants how to weave palm and palmetto fronds to make boondoggle type crafts. Cost is $3/vehicle (or Florida State Parks Annual Pass) plus $5/person activity fee. Pre-register by calling 352-793-4781 or email DadePrograms@FloridaDEP.gov.
Aug. 26, Saturday, 9 a.m. – 12:30 p.m.
Dutch Oven Cooking
Join us for a Dutch oven class where we will learn Dutch oven techniques, make several cast-iron dishes and then sample them. Cost is $3/vehicle (or Florida State Parks Annual Pass) plus $5/person activities fee. Pre-register by calling 352-793-4781 or email DadePrograms@FloridaDEP.gov.
Aug. 26, Saturday, 10 a.m. – 12:30 p.m.
Wild Fruit Jelly and Curd or Wild Pickle Making Class
Wild foods abound at Dade waiting for educated visitors to sample with expert park staff and volunteers as their guides. We will cook up some wild jelly and make curd or pickles from harvested fruit as available. Cost is $3/vehicle (or Florida State Parks Annual Pass) plus $5/person activity fee, 12 and under free.
Sept. 17, Sunday, 1 p.m. – 3 p.m.
Needle Felting Class
Join us as we learn how to work with felt to make needle felting crafts. Cost is $3/vehicle (or Florida State Parks Annual Pass) plus $5/person activities fee. Group size is limited to 12. Pre-register by calling 352-793-4781 or email DadePrograms@FloridaDEP.gov.
Sept. 19, Thursday, 10 a.m. – 1 p.m.
Pine Needle Basket Class
Traditional pine needle basketry is taught by Dade’s experienced volunteers. All materials are provided to make a longleaf pine needle basket. Pre-register by calling 352-793-4781 or email DadePrograms@FloridaDEP.gov. Cost is $3/vehicle (or Florida State Parks Annual Pass) plus $5/person activities fee.
Sept. 23, Saturday, 10 a.m. – 1 p.m.
Little House on the Florida Prairie
The Little House on the Prairie books comes alive during our celebrated literacy month of Sept. in this Florida version of Laura Ingalls Wilder’s book series. Participants will experience what life was like on the prairie tailored to our own Florida prairie. The event will include narration from the books, hands-on demonstrations and participation with period demonstrators. Cost is $3/vehicle or Florida State Parks Annual Pass.
Sept. 28, Thursday, 8 a.m. – 10 a.m.
Dade Bird Walk
Fall bird migrants have started to move into Dade Battlefield for their wintering grounds. Bring binoculars or borrow some from the park to see these avian visitors as well as our resident birds. Cost is $3/vehicle (or Florida State Parks Annual Pass). Bring a hat, sunscreen, water and insect repellent.
Sept. 29, Friday, 10:00 a.m. – 11:30 a.m.
Fall Wildflower/Butterfly Walk
Fall wildflowers and butterflies are typically at their peak in Central Florida in the fall. Join a park ranger as we walk the park’s trails and look for both wildflowers and butterflies. Cost is $3/vehicle (or Florida State Parks Annual Pass). Bring a hat, sunscreen, water and insect repellent.