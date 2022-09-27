Dade’s Youth have been putting in their work time this month, with volunteer time cleaning city streets, volunteering at the Little House on the Florida Prairie public event and helping pull together the annual Dade’s Haunted Event, slated for the end of October.
On Friday, Sept. 23, a day off from school for students, the Dade’s Youth teens were busy cleaning city streets in Bushnell – a part of their commitment to serve their community through volunteering.
The group followed up on Saturday, Sept. 24, working the Little House on the Florida Prairie event at Dade Historic Battlefield State Park and pulling together their part of the upcoming Dade’s haunted event at the end of October.
Dade’s Youth is the teen volunteer group of Dade Battlefield Society.
The Saturday group, Macie Wilkinson, Braedyn Moore, Ethan Parks, Hailie Lukert and Jasmine Vega, dressed a little differently than they do for a school day to join Dade volunteers in creating with the “very successful Little House on the Florida Prairie” event, according to the group’s coordinator, Karen Cloud.
Hosted by Dade Battlefield Historic State Park and volunteers, the event included bringing the Little House on the Prairie books (written by Laura Ingalls Wilder) to life in Florida style and took place from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. The effort highlights the park, as well as a celebration of Literacy Month.
Moore took lead for the group, assigning duty stations and helping when needed. She also stepped into the role of school teacher in the one-room school house.
Cloud said Vega enjoyed her assignment, as she helped many young guests make button crafts and that the volunteers agree that by supporting Dade Battlefield events, they not only learn Florida history, they have lots of fun.
The park hosts a variety of events throughout the year, from a reenactment of the actual battle that took place on the site in 1838, to making crafts the way earlier settlers – utilizing natural materials for dying colors and live plants to make wreaths and home décor.
Their Friday service was a clean-up along their adopted highway in Bushnell, S.R. 48.
After they collected several bags of trash, they headed to Dade Battlefield Historic State Park to enjoy a brunch and a little relaxation.
After the brunch, students continued their work day by taking a walk down Fort King Road. Led by Dade’s Youth reenactor, Ethan Parks, the students were impressed by how much their friend taught them about the history of Dade’s Battle.
By this time, three more members had arrived, making a grand total of 18 students who took time from their “day off” to volunteer at Dade Battlefield Historic State Park.
The students worked on props for the upcoming Haunted Event and organizing the duty roster for the many future activities, according to Cloud.
The students will participate in everything from the annual Bushnell Fall Festival to Little House on the Florida Prairie.
Naranzo, Karmira Chappell, Kaylie Davies, Anabelle Delvalle, Kierstyn Davies, Ethan Parks, Felicity Sanders, Hailie Lukert, Savannah Stephens, Realin Damuth and Chelsea Davis are shown at the breastworks.