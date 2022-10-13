Dade’s Haunted Event is slated from 6:30 p.m. to 9 p.m. on Friday and Saturday, Oct. 28-29.
Dade’s annual Haunted Event includes the local Boy Scouts’ super spooky trail, “For Those Who Dare”, a haunted house, Halloween games and crafts, a haunted café and puppet show.
Entrance cost is $5/person (ages 6 years and under admitted free).
The admission includes a one-time visit to the scouts’ trail and Kiddie Trail, parking and puppet show. Additional tickets can be purchased on site for games, crafts, food and the Haunted House.
Dade Battlefield Historic State Park is located in Bushnell, off Battlefield Drive.
For more information, call the park at 352-793-4781.