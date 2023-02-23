Formal tablecloths, sparkles and more created an “Under the Sea” atmosphere for a Father-Daughter this month. Dozens of fathers and daughters arrived for the dance at Wildwood’s new Warfield Auditorium. Hosted by the city, the event was held on Sunday, Feb. 11, from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. and included dinner, dancing, games, face painting and more.
Created for all ages, it was designed as a great date night and chance for daughters to be treated to a special evening by their dads.
The auditorium, at 98 S. Warfield Ave., is in the former Wildwood Elementary School and once served as the school cafeteria, according to Amanda Salazar, the city’s event coordinator.
“I think we had really good feedback,” she said, noting people said they had a nice time and that the new auditorium was nice.
“It seemed like a lot of their parents were having a reunion,” she said, noting that some of them remembered eating lunch in the auditorium when it was the school cafeteria.
Dinner for the guests included pastas, chicken tenders for the kids and Jello dessert, catered by Daly’s Bees.
Salazar said in the past, she’s worked in different locations where others have had a rendition of a father-daughter dance.
The event offered a “hint of that classic romance, with fathers showing their daughters what it’s like to go on a date,” she said, noting it was designed to a be a different experience than a trip to a fast food restaurant and giving fathers and daughters to dress in their Sunday best and “have fun, but have a nice, special night with your kids.”
Salazar was pleased with the response to the event, but said they do wish people would have signed up earlier, noting that 40 people paid at the door.
She said they were able to utilize the new facility, recently gaining access to it for use. Wildwood purchased the former school facility and will be housing several of its offices in former classrooms, including utilities, parks and recreation, fleet and public works.
The government offices are in the process of relocating to the new site. While they have access to the classroom offices now, they are not permitted to open to the public yet.
Up next is Astronomy Night and then an adult flashlight egg hunt at 6 p.m. on April 7 at Millenium Park.
Astronomy Night will provide an opportunity for those attending to use a telescope and view the stars. The Villages Astronomy Club is helping to coordinate the event.
Representatives from Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University will on hand to talk about the telescopes.
The event is from 2 p.m. to 10 p.m. on Sunday, Feb. 25 at the Wildwood Community Center and it’s free.
Later in the year, it’s Art in the Park, a basketball tournament, an adult flashlight egg hunt and the Easter Eggstravaganza for youth. The city’s new splash pad area will also open in the future.
“We have the soft start at the end of March,” she said, noting they’ve been trained on how to operate the splash pad and they’re ready to go.
In May, they’re planning a golf tournament fundraiser for the kids’ athletic programs.
For more information regarding upcoming events, please contact the Parks and Recreation department at 352-461-0134 or email at parksandrec@wildwood-fl.gov.