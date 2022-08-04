The Bertha Hereford Hall Chapter of the National Society Daughters of the American Revolution (DAR), recently made their biannual donation to the Malcom Randall Fisher House, in Gainesville.
Service for Veterans Chairman, Annette Freeman, spearheaded an effort over many months to collect single-serving size foods and kitchen supplies from chapter members and through her own initiative. A chapter spokesman lauded Annette, “We appreciate Annette for her service to Bertha Hereford Hall Chapter on behalf of veterans. She volunteers her time and is a true steward of service. She is already planning for our next donation drive and we could not be more thankful for her great work.”
The Fisher House Foundation builds comfort homes around the world to host military and veteran families, free of charge, while their loved ones are being treated at U.S. military and VA hospitals.
“Upon arrival, I spoke with a woman who was checking in. She felt very blessed to have a place to stay while her husband was in the VA Hospital,” Freeman said.
Feedback like that is priceless and a tribute to the amazing work done at these facilities. The chapter’s donation is intended to offer a supply of foods that guests can quickly heat up in between visits to their loved-one’s bedside.
The DAR, founded in 1890 and headquartered in Washington, D.C., is a non-profit, non-political volunteer women›s service organization dedicated to promoting patriotism, preserving American history and securing America›s future through better education for children.
As one of the most inclusive genealogical societies in the country, DAR boasts 190,000 members in 3,000 chapters across the United States and internationally. DAR members volunteer millions of service hours annually in their local communities including supporting active-duty military personnel and assisting veterans, awarding thousands of dollars in scholarships to students, and supporting schools for under-served children with annual donations exceeding one million dollars.
Any woman 18 years or older - regardless of race, religion, or ethnic background - who can prove lineal descent from a patriot of the American Revolution is eligible for membership. For more information on DAR membership in Leesburg, there are two chapters to consider: Bertha Hereford Hall Chapter meets at 10 AM on the second Friday of each month from October through May at the Venetian Center (contact bhhdar@gmail.com), and Mary Ellen Robertson Chapter meets at 10 AM on the third Saturday of each month from October through May at the Marianne Beck Memorial Library (contact regentmaryellenrobertson@gmail.com).