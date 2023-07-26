Do you miss the diners of the past, where the food was always great, reasonably priced, family friendly? Where you knew the name of your server and it was just a great place to go because you knew you wouldn’t be disappointed?
You might give Darrell’s Dog Gone Good Diner a try -the only thing missing is the jukebox.
And that can be a good thing, because you can actually have a conversation. This diner is even dog friendly.
Darrell Warden opened the first Darrell’s Diner in Ocala in October 2009. The concept was a highly-welcomed new eatery.
All the locations are dog friendly and you’ll see pictures of dogs on most of the walls. Darrell loves dogs and the Dog Gone Good Diner, just fit the bill for a perfect name.
There are 15 Darrell’s Diners located as far north as Gainesville, with the farthest south being in Bushnell. The Bushnell location opened October 12, 2017, and is located at 2237 CR 48, Bushnell. Darrell remembers every date for each location and he knows the names of all his employees.
Michelle Mallory is the Manager of the Bushnell location.
Doors open at 6 a.m., close at 3 p.m. and you can get breakfast any time they’re open.
Darrell also makes a point to work a full day in each location. For him, it isn’t just a business; it’s about personal relationships with employees and customers. And, if you ask his employees about him, they regard him very highly and as a friend. He is known to sometimes hire people who may have made a mistake and have a challenging time finding work.
Breakfasts are big favorites, especially because they open so early.
But for the record, this writer’s had many patty melts and in some pretty expensive restaurants – in my opinion, none compare to the patty melt at Darrell’s.
If you order your bacon chewy, it will be chewy. If you want it crisp, it’ll be crisp.
Wheat and rye breads are excellent.
And then, there’s Belgian waffle – hard to find out there, but you’ll find them here.
It’s a family place and you’ll know it. If you go once, you’ll go back. It’s just comfortable and you’ll get to know everyone there. Darrell’s treats you like family.
If you have comments or questions, email Darrell at diner.feedback@gmail.com. That email address is listed on every dinner receipt. He faithfully reads the comments every day and will answer your emails. Just search on the web, the words Darrell’s Diner Florida and you’ll find everything you need to know about the restaurants, menus, locations and even a few pictures of Darrell!