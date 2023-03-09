This year, Delta Gamma has taken on projects to let Sumter County teachers know about our support. A banner is being placed at different schools to alert teachers, students, and parents that we support and encourage our local educators. The March meeting will honor Sumter County Teachers of the Year.
On Monday, Feb. 27, Sue Miller and Viki Ferrell visited Wildwood Middle High School to present $250 grants to two teachers: Sarah Olsen and Evelyn Welch. These two were selected from eight teachers who had applied for the grants.
Sarah’s project was for hardware and software for students to explore art multimedia, web design, graphic arts and digital design. Evelyn’s project was for purchasing behavioral and social-emotional curriculum for use in the classroom. These are wonderful projects for our local students.
Delta Gamma members hope that more teachers will apply for these grants during the next school year.
Submitted by Joyce White
Publicity Chairman of Delta Gamma