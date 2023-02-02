The monthly Alpha Delta Kappa meeting of Delta Gamma was held at the home of Joyce White at 5 p.m. on Thursday, Jan. 26.
Betty Caruthers began the meeting with a thought for the day on “New Year Resolutions.” The hostesses for the meeting were Joyce White, Betty Caruthers, Kay Wall and Josephine Simons and the gathering included dinner.
The State Leadership meeting was slated for January 28 in Ocala and three of the local members represented the local chapter at state. They were: President Wall, Linda Mims and Viki Ferrell. This year is the 70th anniversary of Florida Alpha Delta Kappa and the theme was “Party Like It’s 1953.”
This year, the chapter’s mission is to thank and encourage Sumter County teachers for all of their efforts, as they teach Sumter County students.
Wall announced that several members presented a thank you banner to Webster Elementary School on Dec. 15. Chapter members brought snacks for WES as part of their thank you. The banner will be moved to a different school in the next month.
As part of Delta Gamma’s mission this year, $250 grants will be awarded to two teachers to help in their classroom studies. The chapter was delighted that eight teachers submitted a plan and hope that more will participate next year.
The program for the meeting was “Communication Changes in Our World.” White presented a historical program of how communication has changed in America, from its founding to now. The members were given fans to show how ladies communicated with hand fans during the 1800s at special events, such as balls. She also showed how vocabulary evolved in the mourning practices of the 1800s.
The next meeting will be on Feb. 23 at the VKI Restaurant in The Villages. Our Brother’s Keeper organization will present their program.
Those in attendance at the January meeting were White, Mims, Caruthers, Wall, Ferrell, Simons, Sue Miller, Jackie Jones, Louise Ross, Carolyn Stephens.