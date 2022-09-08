The monthly Alpha Delta Kappa meeting of Delta Gamma met at the Sumterville Community Center on Thursday, Aug. 25. Those in attendance were Kay Wall, Joyce White, Viki Ferrell, Sue Miller, Betty Caruthers, Josephine Simons, Jackie Peterson and Louise Ross.
Betty Caruthers began the meeting with a thought for the day. The hostesses for the light supper were Sue Miller and Louise Ross.
President Kay Wall reported on the Florida Alpha Delta Kappa Convention in Altamonte Springs. The chapter was awarded certificates for being a Gold Chapter for 2018-2020 and 2020-2022. Miller, Ferrell and Wall attended. The new Florida state president’s theme is “Shine Your Light.”
Wall and Ferrell attended the Gulf Region Conference in Jacksonville this summer. Florida Daughters donated over $434,153 to various ADK projects and over 478,114 hours were donated to charity and community work.
Ferrell, treasurer, presented the budget for 2022-2023 with a lengthy discussion of how best to serve the teachers in Sumter County.
Miller presented ideas for ADK month and Ross presented “Gifts of Wisdom” as part of fraternal education.
Wall announced the following dates: the District III ADK meeting will take place on Sept. 17 at College Road Baptist Church in Ocala; Delta Gamma is in charge of the Founders’ Day Program; the State Leadership meeting will be Oct. 1 at the First Baptist Church, Ocala.
Chaplain Betty Caruthers held a memorial service for long-time member, Dottie Harris, who passed away June 17 in Georgia. She taught at the Webster Elementary School and retired in 2004. Dottie worked tirelessly to raise scholarship funds for Sumter County students. She had a long and varied career here in the United States and in Ankara, Turkey. Dottie will be missed for her help, enthusiasm and friendship in Delta Gamma.
The next meeting will take place on Sept. 22 at the Sumterville Community Center.
Joyce White, Publicity Chairman
793-8119