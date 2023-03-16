During the Sunshine Celebration at Webster Elementary School, four members of Delta Gamma welcomed teachers and handed out sandwiches and drinks as part of the chapter’s effort to encourage teachers and staff. On Wednesday, Feb. 22, Kay Wall, Sue Miller, Linda Mims and Joyce White visited the school to take part in this special day for teachers.
Delta Gamma is Sumter County’s chapter of Alpha Delta Kappa, an international women teachers’ organization. This local chapter aims to support teachers, staff and students in the county. This year, Delta Gamma is posting a banner at different schools to encourage teachers and staff. The first school was Webster Elementary School, the next one will be Wildwood Elementary.