As far back as Rich DeSalvo can remember, having dogs was simply part of everyone’s life growing up in Long Island, N.Y.
He tells us that the care of their dogs helped foster responsibility through the structure and regular routines required for pet care. This philosophy and commitment carried him through his military career, as well as through the years he and his wife were raising their family.
Now, all the adult children have dogs.
Last year, Rich ended up joining our group of incredible volunteers at YOUR Humane Society SPCA.
One of their canine family members passed away and the family didn’t feel it was a good time to add additional pets, due to extensive travel plans.
Then, a neighbor mentioned volunteering at YOUR Humane Society SPCA as a way to make a shelter dog’s life better, if he wasn’t planning to adopt.
“Time is spent walking, playing, socializing, giving one-on-one TLC and generally interacting with the dogs, which benefits both the animals and the volunteers,” Rich said.
“There is great satisfaction that can be found in making a difference to an animal’s life. When you volunteer at a shelter, one of the first things you’ll realize is how refreshing it is to be surrounded by people who are committed to the work they are doing.
“Everyone who donates time at a shelter is using their free time to help save animals and that can be a way to connect with your fellow volunteers.
Whether they have an outgoing personality or are shy, everyone is at a shelter to help make a difference. It can be a real change in attitude to what many of us see in our daily lives!”
Rich and his wife currently have three pets. Monkee, an 11 year-old pit bull that resembles a little monkey; Ashley, a brown/black short-haired tabby that picked Rich and has given him the privilege of providing her with daily brushings; Java, a three-year-old black shepherd/Lab-mix that had been at the shelter for some time.
Rich couldn’t believe he wasn’t adopted because he was very well behaved and knew basic commands and tricks too. When a fellow volunteer commented that Java would look good in their backyard, Java went home.
As many volunteers share their most memorable experience, it is predominately the experience of learning of the adoption of one of the shelter residents. While it can personally be sad, not seeing that face each day, there is always another shelter pet ready to absorb all of the love that our volunteers provide. We often tell volunteers that we would love to never see the same animal a second time, as it would mean more got adopted sooner than later.
Rich can also be found volunteering at various dog adoption events and sharing his knowledge of the pets he worked with during his volunteer visits, as well as the incredible work of the staff and volunteers. We thank you Rich, for all your great work and devotion, as it has been life-changing for so many animals who were waiting for a new family.
To volunteer at YOUR Humane Society SPCA and make a positive impact, the way our Volunteer of the Month for November, Rich DeSalvo has, contact us at volunteering@hsspca.org or complete an application at https://hsspca.org/ways-you-can-help/. Volunteers can work with the animals, help in our admin. areas, fundraise, and contribute in many other ways.
Submitted by Claudia Labbé
Fundraising/PR Chairperson
YOUR Humane Society SPCA