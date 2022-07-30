Just after midnight, on Saturday, July 30, 2022, the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office (S.C.S.O.) responded to the report of a shooting and death at the Dam Pub in Lake Panasoffkee.
Once they arrived, deputies reportedly found Shaun Farkus, of Oxford, dead from an apparent gunshot wound, according to the sheriff’s office.
Detectives are currently following leads and speaking with witnesses, asking that anyone who may have witnessed the incident, or has information about the incident, come forward and give a statement.
According to the sheriff’s office, a person involved has been identified and is cooperating with the investigation and they report that there is no threat to public safety stemming from the incident.
The investigation is active and ongoing, no additional information will be released at this time.
If anyone has information about this case please contact the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office at 352-793-2621 or to remain anonymous contact Crimeline at 1-800-423-TIPS (8477