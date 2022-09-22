The Southwest Florida Water Management District’s (District) new educational website for students to kick off the start of the 2022-2023 school year.
H2O Zone is a one-stop shop where students can dive into the world of water and learn about a variety of topics. Visitors to the site can explore everything from the water cycle and watersheds, to wetlands and water conservation.
The newly-redesigned site also features a word glossary, so readers can pay special attention to the words in bold on each webpage for vocabulary and then check to find the meaning of the word. Content is tailored to upper elementary and middle school students, though it can be used by all ages.
You can visit the District’s new H2O Zone at WaterMatters.org/H2Ozone.