Wildwood Elementary School’s PTO Chili Bingo Night is on Friday, March 31.
Chili Bingo is one of our largest fundraisers and this year’s proceeds will be going toward next year’s school field trips. This night is open to anyone who likes to play bingo, but we need our community’s assistance in making the night a success for our students.
A monetary donation, gift card, certificate to your establishment, or a product that can be used as a prize, would be greatly appreciated.
We expect a rather large turn out and will thank and acknowledge each donor. Your donation and name or business will be listed adjacent to each Bingo game on the Bingo Play sheet for all players to view.
Your name will also be announced along with your donation during the game. Thank you in advance for your support!
Meggen Mannino
Assistant Principal Intern
Chili Bingo Coordinator